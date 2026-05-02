Clear leadership demonstrated in managing recent power crisis – Dr Theo Acheampong

Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Dr Theo Acheampong, has defended the government’s handling of Ghana’s recent power supply challenges, insisting that clear leadership was demonstrated in managing the crisis.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 2, Dr Acheampong said authorities provided timely communication, operational updates and structured responses throughout the period of disruption in the energy sector.

He explained that the situation required coordinated interventions, particularly after the incident at the Akosombo hydro facility, which significantly affected generation capacity.

According to him, the sudden loss of a substantial portion of supply placed pressure on the national grid, necessitating rapid balancing measures to stabilise electricity delivery across the country.

“There was clear leadership in how the situation was managed, including timelines and updates to guide consumers,” he indicated, adding that the response reflected active coordination among sector agencies.

Dr Acheampong acknowledged that there could have been improvements in managing specific localised challenges but maintained that the overall handling of the crisis demonstrated direction and control.

However, Lawyer and Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has criticised authorities over what he describes as “insincere” communication regarding the persistent power outages.

Mr Bentil said the country’s energy challenges are not solely technical but are compounded by poor and unreliable public communication.

He noted that the energy sector remains highly sensitive and inherently political, stressing the need for careful and responsible handling of both policy and messaging.

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