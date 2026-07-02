Clozar Group Introduces Ship & Pay, allowing Africans to ship smarter using AI

Clozar Group has officially launched Ship & Pay, an AI-powered super-app that lets Africans book cross-border shipments, make instant suppliers payments, source products, and track every parcel in real time, all from one app.

The launch marks a major step in Clozar's mission to make cross-border commerce across Africa faster, cheaper, and fully transparent.

The new super-app lets businesses and individuals book cross-border shipments, pay suppliers and track deliveries in real time, with AI that prices a shipment from a single photo.

For years, shipping goods across West Africa has been expensive, slow, and unpredictable, defined by hidden fees, cash-only agents, and no way to know where a parcel actually is. Ship & Pay replaces that experience with a single platform that handles the entire journey, from quote to doorstep.



At the heart of the app is Clozar AI, a cost estimator that lets a customer simply photograph a product and instantly receive an accurate estimate of its weight, dimensions, and shipping cost before they ever book. It removes the guesswork and price haggling that have long frustrated importers, exporters, and everyday senders.



Beyond shipping, Ship & Pay brings the full cross-border value chain into one app:

AI Cost Estimator : instant, photo-based shipping quotes with transparent pricing.

Instant supplier payments : pay for your import order instantly from the comfort of your home.

Real-time tracking : follow every shipment from pickup to "Arrived at Clozar" to delivery, with live notifications.



Multi-currency wallet : hold and convert NGN, GHS, SLE, and USD, and pay for shipments directly from your balance.

Product sourcing & door-to-door logistics : source goods from verified suppliers and have Clozar's own driver network deliver them.

Clozar enters its public launch with strong momentum. The platform has already processed more than $2.7 million in cross-border trade, fulfilled over 90,000 orders, moved 113,699 kilograms of cargo, and serves more than 36,000 customers. Clozar operates with physical teams, hubs, and drivers on the ground in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast, and ships to more than 50 destinations worldwide.

"Trade is how Africa grows, but moving goods and money across our own borders is still far too hard," said Abioye Oyetunji, Founder and CEO of Clozar Group.

"With Ship & Pay, a small business owner in Accra or Lagos can photograph a product, see exactly what it costs to ship, pay across borders, and track it to the door, all in a few taps. We're putting the power of AI and modern logistics into the hands of everyday African traders."

Oyetunji, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, added: "We built Clozar by listening closely to the traders, importers, and sellers who power African commerce. Ship & Pay is built for them, and this launch is just the beginning."

Ship & Pay is available now, free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. New users can create an account and book their first shipment in minutes.

For more information, visit www.clozarbusiness.com or follow @clozarghana on social media.

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