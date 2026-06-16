Confidence high as Vice President visits Black Stars ahead of Panama showdown

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the nation's unwavering support for the Black Stars, urging the team to approach Ghana's opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with confidence and determination.

The Vice-President led a high-powered delegation to visit the national team's camp on Tuesday, June 16, ahead of Ghana's crucial Group-stage opener against Panama, scheduled for Wednesday.

The visit formed part of efforts by the government to boost the morale of the players and technical team as the four-time African champions prepare to begin their quest for global glory at the expanded FIFA World Cup.

Addressing the players and officials, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang conveyed the goodwill and best wishes of President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and the people of Ghana, assuring the team that the entire nation was firmly behind them.

She expressed confidence in the quality, talent and resilience within the squad and encouraged the players to give their best on the world stage.

According to the Vice-President, Ghanaians from all walks of life are united in support of the Black Stars and remain hopeful that the team will make the nation proud during the tournament.

She wished the players, coaches and management success in their opening fixture and throughout the competition.

The delegation included the Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and other senior government officials, underscoring the significance the nation attaches to the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

The visit comes at a critical moment for the team as preparations intensify ahead of the encounter with Panama, a match widely viewed as pivotal to Ghana's hopes of progressing from the group stage.

The players and technical team welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the encouragement and support received from the country's leadership.

Ghana enters the tournament carrying the hopes of millions of football-loving citizens eager to see the Black Stars replicate or surpass their memorable performances at previous World Cups.

The team's opening match against Panama is expected to attract massive attention both at home and abroad, with fans anticipating a strong start to the campaign.

The visit by the Vice-President adds to growing national excitement surrounding the Black Stars' participation in the tournament and reinforces the message that the team carries not only the country's colours but also the aspirations of an entire nation.

With the countdown to kick-off underway, attention now shifts to Wednesday's showdown against Panama as Ghana seeks to begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on a winning note.

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