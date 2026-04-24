Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the United Party, Andrews Appiah-Danquah, has said that the conviction of senior political party officials implicated in galamsey cases would serve as a strong deterrent against illegal mining activities.
Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 24, Mr Appiah-Danquah argued that decisive prosecution of influential figures within political structures would discourage others involved in galamsey, including ordinary operators, from continuing the practice.
He stressed that such action would send a clear message that illegal mining is not tolerated, regardless of one’s political affiliation or status.
He further called on the President to, in the spirit of his oath of office, remain faithful to Ghana and commit to defending, preserving and protecting the laws of the country while prioritising national well-being.
Mr Appiah-Danquah urged a relentless fight against galamsey, insisting that it cannot be effectively addressed without dealing with senior NDC members allegedly involved in the practice.
According to him, failure to take action against such individuals would undermine the overall efforts to combat illegal mining.
He also warned that if the issue is not addressed, public pressure similar to that previously directed at former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, including calls for his resignation, could resurface.
Latest Stories
-
Lack of political will fuels illegal mining crisis – Awula Serwah
11 minutes
-
Firefighters save 18 rooms in swift response to Dansoman blaze
15 minutes
-
Illegal mining fight not aggressive enough – Prof Boadi
45 minutes
-
Kenyan leader sparks uproar after mocking Nigerians’ spoken English
47 minutes
-
Conviction of party officials in galamsey cases will deter illegal mining – Appiah-Danquah
48 minutes
-
Ghana Swimming boosted as coach Amponsah gains global expertise in Switzerland
53 minutes
-
Direct Warning: When the foreigners are gone, who’s next? South Africa’s Xenophobia is a gun pointed inward
1 hour
-
Betrayal of brotherhood: How xenophobia in South Africa is burning the bridges of African solidarity
1 hour
-
Akosombo Substation fire under control, technical assessment ongoing – Energy Ministry
1 hour
-
Two dead, one in critical condition after galamsey pit collapse at Assin North
1 hour
-
Ghana’s education system is in crisis – Bekwai MP
1 hour
-
Pitso Mosimane explains hesitation over short-term Black Stars proposal
2 hours
-
South Africa must do better — Dr Oduro-Antwi condemns attacks on Ghanaians
2 hours
-
Akosombo substation fire cuts about 1,000MW from national supply – Energy Ministry
2 hours
-
“We’ll treat him as a politician next time” — Free Zones CEO warns Pentecost Chair Apostle Nyamekye over galamsey comments
2 hours