National

Conviction of party officials in galamsey cases will deter illegal mining – Appiah-Danquah

Source: Kareen Tei  
  24 April 2026 10:19am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the United Party, Andrews Appiah-Danquah, has said that the conviction of senior political party officials implicated in galamsey cases would serve as a strong deterrent against illegal mining activities.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 24, Mr Appiah-Danquah argued that decisive prosecution of influential figures within political structures would discourage others involved in galamsey, including ordinary operators, from continuing the practice.

He stressed that such action would send a clear message that illegal mining is not tolerated, regardless of one’s political affiliation or status.
He further called on the President to, in the spirit of his oath of office, remain faithful to Ghana and commit to defending, preserving and protecting the laws of the country while prioritising national well-being.

Mr Appiah-Danquah urged a relentless fight against galamsey, insisting that it cannot be effectively addressed without dealing with senior NDC members allegedly involved in the practice.
According to him, failure to take action against such individuals would undermine the overall efforts to combat illegal mining.

He also warned that if the issue is not addressed, public pressure similar to that previously directed at former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, including calls for his resignation, could resurface.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group