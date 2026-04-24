Conviction of party officials in galamsey cases will deter illegal mining – Appiah-Danquah

Private legal practitioner and spokesperson for the United Party, Andrews Appiah-Danquah, has said that the conviction of senior political party officials implicated in galamsey cases would serve as a strong deterrent against illegal mining activities.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 24, Mr Appiah-Danquah argued that decisive prosecution of influential figures within political structures would discourage others involved in galamsey, including ordinary operators, from continuing the practice.

He stressed that such action would send a clear message that illegal mining is not tolerated, regardless of one’s political affiliation or status.

He further called on the President to, in the spirit of his oath of office, remain faithful to Ghana and commit to defending, preserving and protecting the laws of the country while prioritising national well-being.

Mr Appiah-Danquah urged a relentless fight against galamsey, insisting that it cannot be effectively addressed without dealing with senior NDC members allegedly involved in the practice.

According to him, failure to take action against such individuals would undermine the overall efforts to combat illegal mining.

He also warned that if the issue is not addressed, public pressure similar to that previously directed at former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, including calls for his resignation, could resurface.

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