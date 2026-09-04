CSSPS placement results to be released tonight at 10:00 pm

Audio By Carbonatix
The Computerised School Selection and Placement System placement results for the 2026/2027 academic year will be released tonight, Friday, September 4, at 10:00 pm, the Ministry of Education has announced.
Parents, guardians, and students are hereby informed that the results will be available on the official CSSPS portal at https://www.cssps.gov.gh/
The public is advised to rely only on official sources from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, TVET, and CSSPS pages for accurate information.
Parents and students are encouraged to check the portal promptly upon release for placement and admission details.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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