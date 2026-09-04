Education | National

CSSPS placement results to be released tonight at 10:00 pm

Source: Graphic Online  
  4 September 2026 4:09pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System placement results for the 2026/2027 academic year will be released tonight, Friday, September 4, at 10:00 pm, the Ministry of Education has announced.

Parents, guardians, and students are hereby informed that the results will be available on the official CSSPS portal at https://www.cssps.gov.gh/ 

The public is advised to rely only on official sources from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, TVET, and CSSPS pages for accurate information.

Parents and students are encouraged to check the portal promptly upon release for placement and admission details.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group