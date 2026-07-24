Culture before internal communication: Why Africa needs the Accra Framework

Dr Ike Tandoh is a lecturer and practitioner with more than 10 years in communication training at UniMAC and CODA Ghana

Why do so many organisational change programmes fail, even when communication plans appear well designed?

The answer, I believe, lies in a factor that is often underestimated in both research and practice: culture.

Across Africa, organisations are embracing digital transformation, restructuring, policy reforms and new ways of working. Yet employee resistance remains one of the greatest barriers to successful change. In many cases, the problem is not that organisations fail to communicate. Rather, they fail to communicate in ways that reflect the cultural realities of their employees.

This observation inspired the development of the Accra Framework for Internal Communication and Change Management, presented in my forthcoming book, Communicating Change in Africa.

The framework begins with a simple proposition: effective internal communication should start with culture.

Employees do not interpret organisational messages as isolated individuals. They interpret them through their beliefs, organisational experiences, family responsibilities, respect for authority, religious values and communal relationships. These factors influence whether they trust leaders, accept change or resist it.

For this reason, internal communication cannot simply focus on transmitting information. It must also help employees make sense of change within their own cultural context.

The Accra Framework therefore encourages leaders to ask different questions before launching change initiatives.

What cultural values will shape employees’ understanding of this change?

Who are the trusted voices within the organisation?

Which organisational traditions should be acknowledged rather than ignored?

How can internal communication build trust before asking employees to change?

These questions move internal communication beyond information sharing towards meaning-making.

The framework also recognises that employee resistance is not uniform. During organisational change, employees generally fall into three broad groups.

Some are unknowing because they genuinely lack information.

Others are unwilling because they question leadership credibility or the fairness of the change.

Others are unable because they lack the skills, confidence or organisational support needed to adapt.

Each group requires a different internal communication response. More information may resolve uncertainty, but it cannot rebuild trust. Likewise, motivational speeches cannot replace training and support for employees who need new capabilities.

This is why diagnosing the source of resistance should come before designing the communication strategy.

As internal communication continues to evolve as a strategic management function, I believe Africa has an opportunity not only to apply existing theories but also to contribute new ones. Our organisational cultures, leadership traditions and workplace experiences provide valuable insights that can enrich global scholarship.

The ACCRA Framework is offered in that spirit.

It is an invitation to rethink internal communication from an African perspective—one where culture is recognised not as a background variable, but as the foundation of meaningful communication and sustainable organisational change.

I look forward to engaging with colleagues, researchers, and practitioners to explore how African perspectives can strengthen the future of internal communication.

By Dr Ike Tandoh

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.