Cunha double fires Brazil top and ends Haiti’s hopes

Audio By Carbonatix
Brazil edged ahead of Morocco on goal difference at the top of Group C after a comfortable victory that ends Haiti's hopes of progressing.
It took over 20 minutes, but once they got going there was not stopping the five-time champions. Vinicius Jr created the first goal by firing a shot that Johnny Placide couldn't hold on to. Matheus Cunha was in the right place at the right time and tapped in from close range.
Just thirteen minutes later, that combination paid dividends again for the Seleçao. After snatching possession in midfield, Vinicius Jr slid the ball through to Cunha. The Manchester United forward lashed the ball into the top corner to double Brazil's lead.
The South Americans added a third in first half stoppage time. Vini Jr switched from playmaker to goalscorer, controlling a pass from Lucas Paqueta before sliding it under an onrushing Placide.
In the second half, the Seleçao managed the game, finding moments to push for more goals. Second-half sub Gabriel Martinelli was denied a wonderful goal by the crossbar and Endrick found the net only to have his celebrations curtailed by the assistant referee's flag.
Haiti battled on looking to open their account at the tournament but could not find a way past Allison. With the defeat, the Caribbean nation's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup™ since 1974 will end after their match against Morocco on 24 June. Brazil will take on Scotland the same day in Miami.
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