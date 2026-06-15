Dan Evans criticises ‘lack of class’ after Queen’s wildcard decision

Former British number one Dan Evans says it would have been "a classy gesture" to give him a Queen's wildcard in his penultimate tournament before retirement.

The 36-year-old announced last week that he will end his professional career after Wimbledon.

But the announcement was not enough for the British Davis Cup stalwart to be given entry by Queen's organisers into the main draw.

Evans had only played two tournaments in 2026 going into Queen's after a string of injuries and dropped to 244th in the rankings as a result.

Without being granted a place in the main draw, he instead entered qualifying and lost to American sixth seed Marcos Giron in the first round.

Jack Pinnington Jones, Arthur Fery and Toby Samuel - all ranked above Evans and inside the world's top 150 - were given the three wildcards.

"You hope to do enough years of service for your country to maybe get one in your last tournament at Queen's, but that wasn't the way they went," said Evans, who reached a career-high ranking of 21st in 2023.

"They went with some younger guys, and that's their prerogative.

"It would have been a classy gesture to give me a wildcard, but obviously that was lacking on this occasion.

"I entered the qualifying here myself, and I got in at the last minute. I was a bit perplexed that the LTA didn't offer me a spot in the main draw."

Evans was part of the team that secured Britain's first Davis Cup title in 79 years in 2015 and also won two ATP Tour-level titles.

"I think what some people have forgotten is I'm a professional tennis player and I wouldn't be playing if I wasn't prepared or ready to play or fit to play," Evans said.

"I don't feel like I've been taken seriously."

Tatjana Maria, who won the women's Queen's title in 2025, also did not get a wildcard for the main draw and had to come through qualifying.

The wildcards for this year's Wimbledon will be announced on Tuesday, with Evans waiting to see if he will receive one.

The All England Club can offer up to eight wildcards for the men's singles main draw.

Evans, who has reached the Wimbledon third round on three occasions, is already assured of a place in qualifying based on his ranking.

But the Wimbledon committee - which offers wildcards based on past performances or to increase British interest - could elevate him into the main draw.

"If they give me one or not, it's not up to me," Evans added.

"I feel I've done plenty of time helping British tennis, off the court, and on the court, so I hope to get one."

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