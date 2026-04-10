David Vondee lauds Mahama for emergency Cabinet meeting and key resolutions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for swiftly convening a strategic emergency Cabinet meeting and adopting key policy resolutions in response to escalating global tensions and their potential impact on Ghana’s economy.

His comments come amid a spike in fuel prices that reportedly triggered the Cabinet meeting.

It also follows escalating military exchanges involving Israel, Iran, and the United States, which have heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation.

Amid the strikes and counterstrikes, the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for global oil transit, has been shut, raising concerns about disruptions to international energy supplies.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, April 10, the MP said recent geopolitical developments involving Iran, the United States, and Israel had triggered sudden global instability, warning that the situation had caught most countries off guard and required urgent policy responses to mitigate economic fallout.

He stressed that the unfolding conflict had not been anticipated by governments or international markets, and as such, no country could reasonably claim to have been fully prepared for its consequences. “Everything was going well. Nobody knew that Iran, US, and Israel were going to take this kind of war. Unfortunately, that’s happened. What do we do?” he said, underscoring the unpredictability of the crisis.

Vondee argued that it would be unfair to suggest that the Ghanaian government had advance knowledge of the situation or that it could have proactively prepared to fully cushion the economy from its effects. He explained that the rapid escalation of tensions, including disruptions to key global shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, had immediate consequences for international energy supplies and pricing.

He noted that the situation had unfolded rapidly and caught the international community off guard, arguing that it would be inaccurate to suggest that governments, including Ghana’s, had prior knowledge or had been in a position to fully prepare for its consequences.

He explained that the escalation of the conflict and its impact on key global shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, had contributed to uncertainty in global oil supply and significant fluctuations in fuel prices.

He further highlighted the direct impact on global energy markets, noting that fuel prices had surged significantly within a short period.

According to him, before the outbreak of the conflict, oil prices were relatively stable but had since doubled in some markets, placing additional strain on global economies already grappling with inflationary pressures.

"Before the war, they were buying a gallon of oil at two dollars. Today it’s more than four dollars,” he observed.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Vondee commended President Mahama’s decision to convene an emergency Cabinet meeting to deliberate on the situation and adopt measures aimed at protecting Ghana’s economic stability.

He described the move as timely, strategic, and in the national interest, stressing that leadership was required to respond decisively to global shocks.

“So for His Excellency John Mahama to call an emergency strategic cabinet meeting to have these resolutions, I think that all of us, all of us, including opposition and whoever wishes Ghana well, must applaud him,” he stated.

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