President Mahama calls for emergency Cabinet Meeting over rising fuel prices

President John Dramani Mahama has called for an emergency cabinet meeting to address the sharp rise in fuel prices, which has been triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran and the broader Middle East region.

Delivering the keynote address on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026, President Mahama stated that the meeting aims to explore practical measures to cushion Ghanaians from the impact of the soaring fuel prices.

“I have called for this emergency cabinet meeting to decide on specific measures we can take to cushion petroleum prices while we hope the conflict comes to an end. There are adjustments we can make, particularly in the margins, to help maintain relatively stable prices as we pray for the war to cease.”

“The government remains fully committed to easing the burden on citizens. The cabinet will examine various aspects of the fuel price build-up and consider interventions to provide relief.”

President Mahama further assured the public that the government has implemented measures to build a resilient economy capable of withstanding external shocks such as the Middle East conflict.

“I can confidently tell you that the economy will not collapse because of the war in Iran,” he emphasised.

The President also commended transport unions for their restraint in not increasing lorry fares despite the spike in fuel prices.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the transport unions for their patience and understanding. We did not anticipate this situation, but they have held off on increasing fares. I am confident they will continue to exercise restraint as we work together to improve the situation,” he said.

He urged citizens to remain patient as the government works tirelessly to stabilise fuel prices and support Ghanaians through the current challenges.

Fuel prices in Ghana surged significantly effective April 1, 2026, following the escalation of the Iran conflict, which has driven global crude oil prices sharply higher.

According to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), petrol prices rose by approximately 15% to around GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel increased by about 19% to GH¢17.10 per litre for the April 1–15 pricing window.

This marks one of the steepest hikes in recent months and forms part of a series of upward adjustments driven by international factors, including higher global oil prices and supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict.

Although the relatively stable Ghanaian cedi has helped moderate the impact, the increases have raised concerns about higher transportation costs and inflation.

The government is currently reviewing options such as reducing fuel margins and levies to ease the burden on consumers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.