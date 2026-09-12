Day 2 of JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair comes off at Marina Mall today

The second day of the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair will take place today, Saturday, September 12, at the Marina Mall in Accra, following a successful opening day that attracted prospective homeowners, property investors, builders and other patrons.

The three-day fair, which runs till Sunday, September 13, brings together leading businesses and professionals across Ghana's housing and property sector under one roof.

Day two offers another opportunity for visitors to explore solutions across mortgage financing, real estate, construction, home improvement, interior décor, security, renewable energy, technology and mobility.

For many prospective homeowners, access to financing remains a major consideration, and Republic Bank Ghana is at the fair to provide information and guidance on mortgage solutions for individuals and families seeking to purchase, build or renovate their homes.

The bank's mortgage offerings cater to salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners, with visitors able to engage directly with representatives and learn more about available financing and repayment options.

Beyond financing, exhibitors are showcasing a range of products and services for Ghanaians at different stages of their homeownership journey, from buying land or property to constructing, renovating, furnishing and securing a home.

Visitors can also engage property developers, construction and building material companies, interior and home improvement businesses, security providers, and companies offering alternative power and technology solutions.

After the positive turnout on the opening day, Day 2 is expected to attract more patrons seeking practical information and direct engagement with experts and businesses in the housing and property sector.

The JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair continues at Marina Mall throughout Saturday, September 12, before concluding on Sunday, September 13.

The public is encouraged to visit the fair and take advantage of the opportunity to compare products, explore financing options and engage industry experts on their housing and homeownership plans.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.