Democracy Hub issues ultimatum to Mahama over constitutional reform

Pressure group Democracy Hub has challenged President John Mahama to move beyond summaries and release the full, unedited report of the Constitution Review Committee.

Addressing a press briefing in the capital on Tuesday, 21st April 2026, the group’s Director of Policy and Research, Kirchuffs Atengble, warned that the government's current approach to constitutional reform risks being perceived as opaque and performative.

Speaking on behalf of the Youth Platform on Constitutional Reform, Mr Atengble argued that the piecemeal release of information is insufficient for the depth of public engagement such a monumental task requires.

The crux of the group's frustration lies in the government's decision to withhold the comprehensive findings of the review committee in favour of a summary document. Democracy Hub contends that without access to the full data, legal arguments, and citizen submissions contained in the main report, the Ghanaian public cannot effectively participate in the reform process.

“We demand that the government publish the full unabridged report of the Constitutional Review Committee, without further delay and reduction as indicated earlier,” Mr Atengble stated firmly.

While Democracy Hub acknowledged that the current reform proposals contain several progressive shifts, including lowering the presidential age requirement, capping the number of ministerial appointments, restructuring the judiciary, and deepening decentralisation, they made it clear that their endorsement is not a blank cheque.

The group has placed three non-negotiable conditions on their support:

The Publication of the Full Report: Ensuring all stakeholders can vet the committee’s reasoning.

Broad National Consultations: Moving beyond elite-level discussions to include grassroots voices.

A Concrete Roadmap: A clear, time-bound schedule for implementation to ensure the process does not join previous failed reform attempts in the "archives of abandoned projects."

Ghana's journey toward constitutional reform has historically been fraught with delays and political hesitation.

By demanding a time-bound roadmap, Democracy Hub is seeking to lock the Executive into a commitment that prevents the current momentum from dissipating.

The Director of Policy and Research emphasised that the youth of Ghana, in particular, are looking for institutional changes that will outlast the current political administration.

He noted that strengthening decentralisation and capping ministerial posts are not just policy preferences but essential safeguards against the over-concentration of power.

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