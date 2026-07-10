Deputy Lands Minister Sulemana Yusif joins Ministry staff in government-declared national clean-up exercise

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Sulemana Yusif, on Friday joined staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in a clean-up exercise as part of the government-declared two-day national clean-up campaign following the recent devastating floods that affected parts of the country.

The exercise formed part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation and support the national recovery initiative after the floods caused widespread destruction in several communities.

Ministry staff worked together to clear drains, remove refuse and clean the surroundings of the Ministry to help reduce the risk of flooding and promote a cleaner environment.

Mr Yusif joined the staff throughout the exercise, underscoring the importance of collective action in maintaining clean communities and preventing environmental hazards.

The exercise also served as a reminder of the need for responsible waste disposal and regular sanitation activities to safeguard lives and property.

The Ministry's participation in the clean-up campaign reflects the government's commitment to improving environmental sanitation and building more resilient communities.

It also demonstrates the Ministry's support for the nationwide initiative aimed at preventing future flooding through sustained public participation and cleaner surroundings.

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