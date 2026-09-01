Dog handlers promote animal welfare as classic dog show captivates Kumasi

At night, they stand guard like silent soldiers, protecting homes and keeping watch.

By day, however, they are more than faithful companions. They are trusted partners, cherished friends and, for many owners, part of the family.

This bond took centre stage in Kumasi as the August Classic 2026 Dog Show brought together dog owners, breeders, handlers and enthusiasts for a celebration of canine skill, discipline and companionship.

The event captivated audiences with impressive displays of obedience, agility and training.

But beneath the cheers and competition was a more serious message from handlers and organisers — that owning a dog comes with a responsibility to provide proper care and promote animal welfare.

For Ezra, that responsibility is personal.

His poodle, Adrian, is not simply a pet. The dog has become part of his daily life and a constant reminder of the commitment that comes with caring for an animal.

“It’s nice to take care of these types of dogs. It makes you responsible,” he said.

Ezra and Adrian were among the competitors at the show, having spent years training together in classic drills and skills.

Their performance reflected the patience and discipline required to properly train a dog.

The lively event attracted a wide range of breeds, including German Shepherds, Bulldogs and smaller, playful Terriers.

Handlers carefully groomed and presented their dogs as judges assessed their appearance, movement, obedience and overall behaviour.

For show manager Delite Geli, the growing interest in dog ownership must be matched by greater awareness of responsible pet parenting.

“Government should work with the Kennel Union of Ghana as stakeholders to draft and promote responsible pet parenting. This is because a lot of people have dogs and we must keep them healthy,” she said.

Judge Mark Anderson believes the relationship between humans and dogs goes beyond training and security.

“There are a lot of people that use dogs to communicate. Many people do not know who to communicate with, but a dog always understands you and is always supportive of you. Once you grow with the dog, you find out that you are all they ever want to be with,” he said.

For Ezra and other handlers who emerged winners at the August Classic, the recognition was not simply about trophies or applause.

It was a reward for the time, patience and commitment invested in training and caring for their animals.

“I feel fulfilled seeing my hard work pay off. People should not be afraid of dogs. They should just care for them,” Ezra said.

As the dogs took their final laps around the show arena, the message from their handlers was clear: responsible ownership is at the heart of building a healthier and more respectful relationship between people and their animals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.