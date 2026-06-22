Doku returning to World Cup after birth of first child

Jeremy Doku has made it clear - family comes first.

The Manchester City winger has become a father after leaving the Belgium World Cup camp to be at the birth in England.

It is a long journey sanctioned by his national team, which led to criticism in some quarters when he suggested it.

L'Equipe channel presenter France Pierron criticised him, saying a father is "completely useless" at the time of their child's birth, which she said was a "disgusting moment".

In a statement, L'Equipe apologised and said Pierron's comments were "very far removed" from its values. The presenter has apologised, but L'Equipe said she would remain off-air until the end of the current season of her show on 3 July.

The reaction in football - and elsewhere - was united.

Players 'like gladiators in the Colosseum'

Doku played 86 minutes of Belgium's opening 1-1 draw with Egypt in Group G but missed their 0-0 draw against Iran.

His absence was explained as illness, with wife Shireen due to give birth during the second week of July.

However, Doku had actually flown to the UK for the birth of his son Praise.

A Belgium statement on Monday said, external: "With the approval of and accompanied by one of our team doctors, Jeremy travelled to London to be with his wife for this unique occasion.

"Jeremy will rejoin the squad on Tuesday evening in Seattle as preparations continue for the next match against New Zealand."

Before heading back to Europe, the winger was adamant about the importance of being at the birth.

"If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child," Doku, 24, told Reuters.

"But I also ​know that football ​involves many ⁠other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We'll see what we ​can do."

England striker Ollie Watkins, who has two children, backed Doku.

"I think someone labelled it disgusting, and I think for a start that's not a way to label a birth," he said. "I've seen what my wife had to go through, and that was quite smooth sailing, but I know family members and friends who haven't had it that way.

"It only happens once - welcoming your first child to the world - and it is a blessing. There are a lot of times when you're away from family and friends during the season, and it's very difficult, so to miss that would be tough, and I see where he's coming from."

The Professional Footballers' Association said demands placed on players should not be at the expense of "fundamental family moments".

"While every situation is different, we believe players should be supported in balancing their professional responsibilities with important life events," a PFA spokesperson said.

"Supporting players as people, not just athletes, is an important part of creating a healthy professional working environment."

The Fatherhood Institute, which supports men as hands-on fathers and caregivers, also backed Doku.

"It makes me think of gladiators in the Colosseum," deputy chief executive Jeremy Davies told BBC Sport.

"We want these men to be these heroic figures who exist for our entertainment. They get paid lots of money, but there are some things that are worth a lot more."

The regulations - and the precedents

FIFA regulations state maternity leave for female footballers should be "a minimum period of 14 weeks' paid absence" - eight weeks of which must be after the birth.

There is no specific stipulation on paternity leave, leaving those in the men's game to juggle their responsibilities.

One club had a car on standby outside the ground for a player whose partner was due to give birth soon, while one manager at a top-flight European club did not travel to a match to be with his wife as she was about to have their second child.

Instead of being in the dugout, he watched the game on TV and relayed instructions to his coaching staff.

"I was on the earpiece to the bench and 10 minutes into the game she started getting labour pains," said the manager, who is now working in the Championship.

"We were 2-1 up at half-time, but she was getting more into labour. I rang the hospital to say we were going to come in, but had to stop because we got a penalty.

"We scored, I knew we won the game, and we came right in. Our daughter was born two hours later.

"It's less common with managers because they are typically older, but the game doesn't stop... You need to win the next game."

Doku would certainly not be the first player to put attending his child's birth before football.

In 2018, Fabian Delph left England's World Cup camp in Russia to return to the UK for the birth of his daughter.

David Silva, meanwhile, missed two Manchester City matches following the premature arrival of his son in 2018.

And former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was granted extended leave during the Covid pandemic after his partner, Edurne, gave birth to their daughter in 2021.

Others, though, have not been present.

Just this weekend, Norway defender Leo Ostigard watched his son being born on FaceTime, while at the World Cup.

Ruben Neves had a similar experience in January 2021 - watching the birth of his third child on his phone from Wolves' team bus after a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

His wife had returned to Portugal because her doctor was there, but Neves' plans to join her were scuppered by pandemic-related travel restrictions.

'The most important of not important things'

When Roy Keane was the Republic of Ireland assistant manager, he quipped Robbie Keane should be available to play in a match against Germany after the birth of his son, "unless he's breastfeeding".

Former Brentford and Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who is a pundit for BBC Sport during the World Cup, has handled similar situations.

"Football is the most important of not important things - so it is not important at a time like this," he said.

"To see your wife or partner give birth is one of the biggest things you will experience, and I think it is also important to be there.

"It has always been a priority to tell my players that. I would say: 'It is up to you - I recommend you be there.'"

Frank said Doku heading home for his child's birth would be "the right thing to do", adding: "When he comes back, he will be absolutely on top of the world."

What has happened in other sports?

Jamie Smith has 21 Test caps, having made his debut in 2024

Last week, cricketer Jamie Smith missed England's second Test defeat by New Zealand after the birth of his daughter.

England's record wicket-taker Sir James Anderson flew back between Ashes Tests in Australia to be at the birth of his second child in 2010.

Basketball player Anthony Edwards left at half-time of a game in 2024 so he could be there for the birth of his daughter.

And British tennis great Sir Andy Murray said in 2016 he would leave the Australian Open early if his wife Kim went into labour.

"I'd be way more disappointed winning the Australian Open and not being at the birth of the child," he said at the time.

But darts player Rob Cross missed the birth of his third child in 2017 in order to qualify for the World Matchplay tournament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.