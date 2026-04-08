‘Don’t belittle our intelligence’ – Methodist Bishop criticises Kwakye Ofosu over LGBTQ comment

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Professor Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, has publicly challenged remarks by the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, regarding the importance of LGBTQ issues to Ghanaians.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, suggested that issues relating to LGBTQ+ rights are not a major priority for Ghanaians, stressing that the government remains focused on key socio-economic concerns.

Speaking on The Pulse on Tuesday, 7 April, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the issue does not rank among the top concerns of ordinary citizens.

“This is not a major issue. It’s another waste of time. You know, NPP, they specialise in wasting the time of everybody,” he stated.

He questioned why the matter should dominate national discourse when many citizens are more concerned about livelihoods and economic survival.

“When Ghanaians wake up in the morning, their focus is on how to get to work, how to earn a salary, and how to make ends meet. Is that bill the number one priority of every Ghanaian? It is not. It has no meaning,” he argued.

In response to the comments on Wednesday, April 8, Prof Asamoah-Gyadu took to Facebook to question the basis of the Minister’s claim, asking pointedly, “Which Ghanaians? So which Ghanaian is this minister referring to here?”.

Read Also: LGBTQ+ issues not a priority for Ghanaians – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

He further demanded evidence to support the statement, highlighting the absence of credible data or public surveys on the matter.

“In any case, did we miss a poll on this issue? If your position has changed, just clarify. Don’t underestimate the public’s intelligence. Please be reasonable,” he wrote.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.