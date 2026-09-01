Don’t let poor English define your potential – Prisons Service DG to Ghanaians

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, has urged Ghanaians to stop equating success with proficiency in the English language, saying that inability to speak English fluently should not be the yardstick to define a person’s potential.

She said people, irrespective of their level of formal education or ability to speak English, had unique talents and capacities that could be developed to make meaningful contributions to society.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie was delivering the keynote address at the Image of a Woman Conference 2026 held on Saturday in Accra.

The event, held on the theme "Empowered to Influence, Equipped to Lead, Created to Impact,” brought together about 200 stakeholders drawn from various sectors of the country to discuss women’s leadership, empowerment, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and social transformation.

She observed that in many African societies, people who could not speak English well often felt that opportunities were closed to them, particularly when they found themselves in environments where English proficiency was highly valued.

She said individuals needed to understand themselves, identify their strengths and weaknesses, work on their shortcomings, and develop the mindset to overcome failure and criticism.

“The difference between those who succeed and those who remain where they are has always been the mindset and the fear that people will tease you and that you’re not good enough,” she said.

The Director-General, reflecting on her almost 37 years in the GPS, said influence was often built through small, consistent decisions, and people must not wait for formal titles before making an impact.

She encouraged women to take responsibility for their own development and leadership and said they did not require permission to make a difference in the positions they already occupied.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie said achieving her remarkable feat of being the first woman to rise through the ranks to become Director-General of the Prisons and the second woman to occupy the position demonstrated the importance of perseverance, preparation and faith.

She said her ability to navigate challenges in her career reinforced her belief that people should identify their God-given abilities and develop them regardless of the circumstances they faced.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie suggested that people with practical knowledge and experience should be recognised as authorities in their respective fields.

She urged citizens to question systems and institutions that restricted opportunities and become part of efforts to create change.

She challenged society to take responsibility for the continued stereotyping of women rather than blaming historical structures alone.

“If those who set the boundaries for women are no more there and we continue to promote that kind of conduct, then who are rather those stereotyping?” Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie asked.

She said religion could play a role in reinforcing stereotypes and called for greater reflection among religious and community leaders.

Prophetess Aku Xornam Adzraku-Kevi, the conference convener, explained that the event was designed to create a platform for broader discussion on issues affecting women.

She said her work, over the years, had focused on reproductive health, livelihood empowerment, sexual and gender-based violence, and leadership development for women and girls.

Prophetess Adzraku-Kevi, the Executive Director of the Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP), said the conference, inspired by her book, “The Image of a Woman," had carefully brought together religious leaders, civil society organisations, development partners, government officials, parliamentarians, and other stakeholders to ensure that discussions about women extended beyond the religious space.

“We want to talk about issues of women; we want to talk about how we can support the lives of other women so that they can take it to their pulpits, and then there can be greater and broader discussions,” she said.

She encouraged Ghanaian women not to allow barriers to prevent them from pursuing leadership and success.

“You can make it, you can reach the top. There's nothing too small for you,” she said.

The Convener, also the General Overseer of the Glorious Abundant Ministries International, commended the government for what she described as “improvements in its handling of women’s issues but called for more progress, particularly increased representation of women in Parliament and the eventual election of a woman as president.

She expressed appreciation to the conference’s partners, including UNFPA, Forward UK, International Needs, PrimeCert, Adehyeɛ Mma, Glorious Abundant Ministries International, and other supporting organisations for helping to organise the programme.

The conference also honoured veteran media personality Madam Rosemary Ardayfio for her contribution to journalism, media excellence, and mentorship.

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