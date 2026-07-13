Dutch referee dies weeks after being dropped from World Cup

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died weeks after he was dropped from officiating at the World Cup following a police investigation in the UK.

Dieperink had been selected to be a video assistant referee (VAR) official at this summer's tournament, but was removed from Fifa's list of World Cup officials in May.

The 38-year-old was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in April following a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy, but the case was dropped because of a lack of evidence.

The Netherlands' football association, the KNVB, said they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by Dieperink's death.

His cause of death has not been disclosed.

"With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague," the KNVB said in a statement.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in processing this great loss."

Fifa, football's global governing body, said it learned of the news with "great sadness".

"On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace," it said.

Dieperink had refereed in the Eredivisie since 2017 and was a VAR official at Euro 2024.

After he was dropped from the World Cup, Dieperink said he had been "wrongly accused" in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, external.

"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused," he said.

"From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to Fifa, Uefa and the KNVB.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that Fifa has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup any more, of course I am disappointed about that."

Dieperink was the VAR for Crystal Palace's 3-0 Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg win over Fiorentina on 9 April.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "On Thursday, 9 April, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy, which occurred at an address on Wellesley Road, Croydon.

"A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

"Officers completed a thorough investigation and reviewed all available evidence, including gathering CCTV and examining digital devices.

"Following these enquiries, they concluded that the evidential threshold had not been met. No further action will be taken."

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