Economic transformation without moral transformation cannot endure – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned that Ghana's economic recovery will not be sustainable unless it is underpinned by integrity, discipline and strong moral values.
Addressing the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Tuesday, July 1, the President said while the country has made significant economic gains, lasting national transformation requires a corresponding renewal of the values that guide citizens' actions.
"Economic transformation without moral transformation cannot endure.
Prosperity without integrity is fragile. Development without discipline is unsustainable. And growth without justice leaves too many people behind," he stated.
President Mahama said the theme for this year's observance, 'Resetting Our Values to Build the Ghana We Want', reflects the urgent need for Ghanaians to recommit themselves to honesty, accountability, patriotism, compassion and respect for one another.
He stressed that governments can introduce policies and reforms, but they cannot legislate virtues such as integrity or honesty.
"These values begin with each one of us," he said, adding that teachers, health workers, journalists, farmers, parents and public servants all have a role to play in shaping the country's future.
The President urged public officials to faithfully discharge their duties without engaging in corrupt practices, while encouraging journalists to uphold truth and parents to raise disciplined children.
According to him, Ghana's progress will not be determined solely by infrastructure development or economic reforms but by the everyday choices citizens make in their homes, workplaces and communities.
"The Ghana we seek will be built by the millions of ordinary Ghanaians who make the right choices every day to do what is right," he said.
President Mahama also noted that the country's recent economic recovery, achieved through disciplined fiscal management and responsible leadership, must now be protected by justice and sustained by national unity.
"Our economic recovery has been built upon discipline. It must now be sustained by integrity. It must be protected by justice, and it must be strengthened by our national unity," he added.
He concluded by calling on Ghanaians to make the values espoused during the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving a permanent national commitment, saying ethical leadership and responsible citizenship remain indispensable to building the Ghana the country aspires to become.
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