EduSpots launches digital champions programme to accelerate digital learning across 52 communities

EduSpots officially launches its first Digital Champions Programme, a nine-month initiative that will equip and certify 60 community-based changemakers (Catalysts) from across its network to become digital champions, empowering them to lead digital learning, strengthen digital inclusion, and support the adoption of the EduSpots app and EduBytes within their communities.

The launch of the programme also marks an important milestone in EduSpots’ participation in the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, through which the organisation is strengthening its digital innovation and scaling technology-enabled learning across its community network.

The Digital Champions Programme forms a key part of this journey, investing in community-based leaders who will help ensure that digital tools and learning opportunities reach more educators and learners in underserved communities in Ghana.

The programme forms part of EduSpots’ wider vision to build digitally empowered communities, ensuring that local educators and changemakers have the confidence, knowledge, and practical skills to use technology to lead change, improve education, and create greater opportunities for learners. Throughout the programme, participants will receive structured training, practical mentoring, and ongoing opportunities to apply their learning within their communities.

Digital Champions Academy

The programme begins with a three-day residential Digital Champions Academy at EduSpots’ Training Centre in Elmina, delivered across two consecutive cohorts. Cohort One will take place from 20th to 23rd August, followed by Cohort Two from 24th–27th August, enabling all 60 selected Digital Champions to participate in the same immersive learning experience.

Across the two residential academies, participants will engage in practical workshops covering digital leadership, the effective use of the EduSpots app, online safety, digital inclusion, AI for education, responsible technology use, and community engagement.

They will also connect with fellow Catalysts from across the EduSpots network, sharing experiences and building a national network of digital leaders committed to expanding access to quality education through technology.

The academy will also prepare champions to become local digital leaders capable of supporting fellow catalysts, educators, and learners to make meaningful use of digital tools within their communities.

Building digital confidence within communities

Throughout the nine-month programme, Digital Champions will take part in monthly EduBytes learning modules covering topics including safeguarding, online safety, responsible technology use, digital inclusion, AI for educators, enterprise development, and digital communications.

Beyond developing their own skills, each Champion will lead digital learning activities within their Spot, support fellow Catalysts to use the EduSpots App, encourage participation in EduBytes courses, promote responsible digital practices, and provide valuable feedback to improve the EduSpots App for the wider network.

Recognising digital leadership

To recognise participants’ achievements, EduSpots will introduce a tiered certification pathway: Champion, Ambassador, and Fellow, rewarding sustained engagement, community leadership, and impact throughout the programme.

Participants will also benefit from mentorship opportunities, recognition across the network, and the opportunity to contribute to shaping future digital learning initiatives within the EduSpots Network.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Isaac Kobby Ayibor, Digital Learning and Innovation Manager, EduSpot, said:

“Digital skills are no longer the next big thing; they are the now big thing. Through the Digital Champions Programme, we are investing in community leaders who will help ensure that the future of learning is not only digital but also accessible, inclusive, and community-led. Every Digital Champion will strengthen their own skills while empowering fellow Catalysts and learners to confidently use technology to create lasting impact in their communities.”

Gabriel Afadzinu, a Catalyst from Abutia, shared his excitement about joining the programme: “I want to become a digital champion because technology is my passion. At our Spot in Abutia, many of the activities we lead, from creating digital content and editing videos to producing learning resources, depend on strong digital skills. Through this programme, I’m looking forward to building those skills even further, learning new digital tools, and strengthening my leadership so I can better support my fellow Catalysts and share what I learn with the learners in my community.”

The first cohort of Digital Champions has been selected from communities across EduSpots’ network following a highly competitive application process, with participants demonstrating strong commitment to community leadership, peer support, and a passion for advancing digital learning.

Over the coming months, the champions will work alongside EduSpots' staff, regional coordinators, and experienced mentors to strengthen digital learning across the network while helping shape the future development of the EduSpots app through continuous feedback and community engagement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.