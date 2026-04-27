Energy Minister details power sector reforms, explains Akosombo substation fire and assures restoration

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has outlined the government’s interventions in the power sector, attributing recent electricity disruptions to technical challenges at the Akosombo Substation while assuring Ghanaians of ongoing efforts to restore a stable supply.

Speaking on Monday, April 27, during the Government Accountability Series, the Minister said the government had, over the past 15 months, implemented wide-ranging reforms aimed at stabilising electricity supply across the country.

He noted that when the current administration assumed office in December 2024, the power sector was facing a generation deficit of over 700 megawatts, a situation he said threatened national productivity and economic stability. According to him, coordinated interventions across the generation, transmission, and distribution value chain have since helped improve stability.

Mr Jinapor explained that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have experienced improved payment schedules, which have restored confidence in the sector, while fuel supply—particularly natural gas deliveries from TEN, Jubilee partners, and N-Gas—has stabilised. He also added that payments for gas are now made on time to avoid disruptions in generation.

On distribution, he said the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) have improved revenue collection, strengthening their operational capacity and enabling investments in network maintenance and expansion.

Despite these gains, the Minister acknowledged recent setbacks affecting power supply, assuring that technical teams are working urgently to resolve them.

Akosombo Substation Fire

A major part of his briefing focused on the fire incident at the Akosombo Substation, which he described as one of the most serious disruptions in Ghana’s power sector in recent times.

He explained that the fire severely damaged the control room responsible for power evacuation, stranding over 1,000 megawatts of electricity and disrupting supply across parts of the country.

He expressed empathy with affected consumers, noting that the government remains committed to ensuring a reliable electricity supply.

According to him, engineers have been deployed on-site and are working under difficult conditions to restore full operations. He announced that one generating unit had already been restored, with a second synchronised, and efforts were ongoing to bring the remaining units back online.

The Minister also commended engineers and technical staff for their work, stating that he was “immensely proud” of their dedication and professionalism.

He further directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide regular updates on affected areas and restoration progress.

To establish the root cause of the fire, he announced the formation of a Technical Committee chaired by Ing. William Amuna, while noting that security agencies are also conducting parallel investigations into the incident.

He assured the public that restoration efforts are expected to return supply to normal within the week, while emphasising that safety remains a priority in all interventions.

Transformer Upgrade Programme

Mr Jinapor also highlighted long-term structural challenges in the distribution network, particularly ageing and overloaded transformers, which have contributed to low voltage and intermittent outages.

To address this, he announced a nationwide Transformer Upgrade and Replacement Programme. Under the initiative, about 200 transformers have already been installed in April 2026, with an additional 140 expected within the week. In total, over 2,500 transformers are expected to be installed across ECG operational areas in 2026.

He added that high-capacity transformers are being deployed at key Bulk Supply Points, including Adenta, Lashibi and Teshie-Nungua, with further works planned for Kumasi. The Ghana Grid Company is also expected to begin transmission reinforcement works in Kumasi in June 2026.

Additionally, CENIT Energy Limited is supporting efforts by airlifting critical components to boost generation capacity in the Ashanti Region.

Government’s Assurances

The Minister said the government is simultaneously addressing immediate disruptions and long-term structural weaknesses in the power sector.

He stated that ongoing efforts include restoring damaged infrastructure, replacing obsolete equipment, and building a more resilient electricity system.

Mr Jinapor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering stable and reliable electricity to all households, businesses, and institutions across the country, expressing optimism that current challenges would be overcome through a coordinated national effort.

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