Eugene Zuta Ministries ties new album project ‘Songs of the Redeemed’ to education support for 50 children

Evoto

Worship must move beyond music into action, according to Eugene Zuta Ministries, as it launches a new album project aimed at supporting vulnerable children and rural education.

“Songs of the Redeemed is more than an album to us. It is a witness to the redeeming power of Christ and a call for worship to find expression not only in song, but also in service, mission, and compassionate action,” the ministry said in a statement announcing the initiative.

The Accra-based ministry has unveiled Songs of the Redeemed: Freedom | Worship | Mission, a gospel album project that comes with an off-stage social intervention dubbed Brics and Books. The initiative seeks to support the education of 50 children while contributing to the development or strengthening of a community school in a rural area.

The ministry says the album’s theme reflects a broader message: freedom through Christ, worship as a response to that freedom, and mission as the practical outworking of faith.

“Brics and Books is part of that burden,” the statement noted, explaining that the project is designed to extend the message of redemption beyond the stage and into classrooms and underserved communities.

The move comes at a time when faith-based organisations and gospel artistes in Ghana are increasingly expected to address social challenges, including access to quality education and child welfare, particularly in rural areas.

Eugene Zuta Ministries is not new to impact-driven music campaigns. In 2023, its God Is album project, in partnership with IJM Ghana, contributed to the rescue of 25 children through the Rescue a Child initiative. The effort later received the TGMA Music for Good Award, highlighting a growing trend where gospel music intersects with advocacy and social change.

The ministry, which operates its music arm under ChristLife Music, says its broader mission is to proclaim Christ while serving communities through worship, discipleship, training, and outreach.

No official release date has been announced for Songs of the Redeemed, but organisers say more details will be communicated in the coming days.

For now, the ministry is calling on supporters to get involved through prayer, financial contributions, and partnerships, as it works to translate its message of worship into tangible impact for children in need.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.