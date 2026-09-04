‘Fake memo’ fabricated to smear me – Patricia Appiagyei

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei

Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, has denied authorship of a viral memorandum that alleged she received and returned GH¢70,000 in connection with the recent parliamentary vetting of ministerial and Supreme Court nominees.

The Member of Parliament for Asokwa has described the document circulating in the media as entirely fake.

In a statement released on Friday, September 4, Mrs. Appiagyei stated that she neither wrote nor authorized the document.

She refuted any suggestion that she received the sum of GH¢70,000, emphasizing she has discharged her duties on the Appointments Committee with integrity.

"I state expressly and without qualification that I did not receive any payment of GH¢70,000, or any other sum, from any person in connection with the vetting of ministerial or Supreme Court nominees," the statement read.

She added that as she received no such payment, she had no occasion to return any funds.

The purported memorandum, dated September 2, 2026, and addressed to Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, claimed the money was an advance from the Majority Chief Whip.

It quoted Mrs. Appiagyei as citing the unknown source of the money and the Minority Caucus’ boycott of the Supreme Court nominees' vetting as reasons for its rejection.

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, confirmed that the Minority Caucus has no knowledge of the memo, stating that Hon. Appiagyei is "very upset" and does not understand the basis of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced a preliminary investigation into the matter, inviting Mrs. Appiagyei to assist with inquiries.

The OSP stated the investigation is necessary to safeguard the integrity of the vetting process, as the document raises concerns about the source of the alleged funds and potential extortion of nominees.

Mrs Appiagyei has stated she is taking legal advice on appropriate next steps once the source of the fabricated document is established.

She reiterated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus remains united behind its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

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