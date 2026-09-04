I find it strange that this memo was purportedly written by me – Patricia Appiagyei

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei has strongly denied authoring or authorising a memo purportedly rejecting an alleged GH¢70,000 payment linked to the recent parliamentary vetting of ministerial and Supreme Court nominees.

The memo, which has been circulating publicly, allegedly suggested that Madam Appiagyei had returned money said to have been received in connection with the work of Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Friday, September 4, Madam Appiagyei described the document as fabricated and said she found it particularly strange that it was being attributed to her.

“I have not written nor authorized, nor circulated any document to anybody on this particular issue. It is a fabricated one, and I look at it as an attempt to break our caucus,” she said.

Asked whether she had personally received GH¢70,000 from the Majority Chief Whip, either directly or through the Minority Chief Whip, in connection with the Appointments Committee's work, Madam Appiagyei dismissed the claims.

She further said she had no knowledge of any Minority member of the committee, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, receiving such money.

The Deputy Minority Leader said she was disturbed by the circulation of the memo, particularly because it bore her name and was purported to have been authored by her.

“I don't have any knowledge of that. It's very interesting. In a very short period, I've lost about three friends, and I have not spoken with anybody.

"I find it very strange. I find it very, very, very strange that this memo is purported to have been written by me. It is totally fake,” she stressed.

Madam Appiagyei also raised concerns about the possibility of her signature being forged, noting that technological tools now make it easier for documents and signatures to be copied and manipulated.

“And for signatures, these days people can easily scan and use. So that one, I don't know.

“That's why we are not too safe about these things. I've seen the memo, but anybody at all can fake my signature. If I write three signatures, they may look the same, but there will be little variation. But people can easily scan these things,” she said.

She disclosed that investigations were ongoing to establish the origin of the document but said she was unable to state where it came from at this stage.

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