‘OSP hasn’t contacted me’ – Patricia Appiagyei assures cooperation if invited

The Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei says she will honour any formal invitation from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as the office begins preliminary investigations into an alleged GH¢70,000 payment linked to Parliament’s vetting of ministerial and Supreme Court nominees.

The OSP, in a statement on Friday, September 4, said that it had commenced preliminary investigations into the alleged payment following questions surrounding the source and purpose of the funds.

The development comes after a purported memorandum attributed to Madam Appiagyei surfaced, raising concerns about an alleged GH¢70,000 payment reportedly connected to the work of Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story, Mrs Appiagyei said she had not been formally contacted by the OSP and could only confirm her invitation after receiving an official communication from the office.

“I have not been contacted by the OSP, and I can only confirm it when I have a formal invitation from the OSP to appear before him,” she said.

Commenting on whether she would honour an invitation if formally summoned, the Deputy Minority Leader said she had no reason to refuse.

“Why not? It's a state institution. I cannot do otherwise,” she stated.

In its statement, the OSP said the contents of the purported document raised questions about the source and intended purpose of the alleged funds.

“Taking into consideration the content of the document to the effect that Hon. Patricia Appiagyei purportedly cast doubt on the source of the alleged funds and that it had the hallmarks of extortion of the nominees, the OSP has commenced a preliminary investigation into the veracity of the document, the source of the alleged funds, and the purpose of the alleged funds,” the statement said.

As part of its preliminary investigation, the OSP said it had invited Madam Appiagyei to appear before the office to assist with its inquiries.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the purported memorandum is genuine and determine the source and intended purpose of the alleged GH¢70,000.

The OSP further said it was actively investigating allegations of extortion involving Members of Parliament.

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