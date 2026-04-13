FIFA refuses Iran request to move games to Mexico amid US conflict

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FIFA has decided against moving Iran's World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico despite the war in the Middle East, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.
Iran requested not to play its three group stage matches in the US, after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 in fighting that has only stopped in recent days in a fragile ceasefire, with Washington threatening to continue its attacks.
“FIFA ultimately decided that the matches cannot be moved from their original venues,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference. From FIFA’s perspective, this would have entailed “an enormous logistical effort,” she said.
The world governing body had previously expressed reservations about Iran’s request to move their matches againast Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt at the June 11-July 19 World in the US, Mexico and Canada.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino had been pushing for Iran to take part, despite fraught relations between Tehran and Washington.
“We want Iran to play; and Iran will play in the World Cup. There is no plan B, C or D – there is only plan A,” Infantino told Mexican broadcasters N+ Univision two weeks ago.
Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj has recently said the team is boycotting the US, but not the World Cup, without providing further details, according state-run news agency IRNA.
US President Donald Trump has said he considers it not “appropriate” for Iran to take part “for their own life and safety”.
Amid the ceasefire, called on Tuesday, talks between the US and Iran on a lasting peace settlement are set to take place in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, as of Friday.
Iran retaliated after the United States and Israel launched the war, including targeting Gulf states and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane.
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