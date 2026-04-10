‘We don’t have time’ – Fianoo calls for Schäfer to lead Black Stars temporarily

Former Black Stars Management Committee member Kudjoe Fianoo has suggested that the Ghana national team’s technical director, Winfried Schäfer, be allowed to take charge of the side on an interim basis ahead of the World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) dismissed Otto Addo following a run of poor results, with a 2-1 defeat by Germany in an international friendly in Stuttgart proving the final blow.

Speaking to Kessben Sports, Fianoo said handing the team to Schäfer on an interim basis while a permanent coach is identified would be a sensible approach, given the time constraints.

“The technical director at the GFA understands the Ghanaian terrain, so I’ll suggest we give him the national team to handle on an interim basis while we take our time to look for a new coach,” he said.

“My fear is that we don’t have enough time on our side. So my advice is that we have a technical director who, some few years ago, was interested in the Black Stars coaching job, but we ended up giving Otto the job and gave the current technical director the directorship role.

“I think we should give him the job and take our time to do due diligence and find a coach who will take us through the short, medium and long term, because we’re becoming a country that appoints a new coach every year.”

The GFA is expected to announce a new Black Stars head coach in the coming days.

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