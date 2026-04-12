Regional

Fire destroys 3-bedroom house at Bogyawe

Source: Adomonline.com  
  12 April 2026 3:04pm
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A fire outbreak has destroyed a three-bedroom house at Bogyawe in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region, leaving several occupants displaced and in distress.

Some affected residents told Adom News that the fire spread rapidly, consuming everything in its path and leaving them with nothing to salvage.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service, who responded to the incident, said they received an alert from a passerby who reported the fire at the station.

According to the team leader, Bosompim Appiah Kwabena, by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, all three bedrooms had already been destroyed.

He noted that the victims lost all their belongings in the affected rooms and advised residents to prioritise fire safety by keeping fire extinguishers at home to help control such incidents before they escalate.

The victims, who lost all their belongings in the blaze, are appealing to the government, non-governmental organisations, and the general public for assistance, including temporary shelter, cash, clothing, and other essential household items.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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