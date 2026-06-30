Fire guts drinking spot in Ahafo

Audio By Carbonatix
A drinking spot at the business centre of Kasapin in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has been destroyed after a fire swept through the facility.
The blaze, which occurred under circumstances yet to be established, reducing the structure along with several valuable items and goods into ashes.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded in the incident.
Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), led by the Ahafo Regional Deputy Director, DCDCO Kofi Dickson, visited the scene together with the Kasapin Zonal Coordinator to assess the extent of the damage.
Authorities have since launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire and ascertain the full extent of losses incurred.
The incident has left traders and residents in the area counting their losses as they await the outcome of the investigations.
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