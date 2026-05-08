Audio By Carbonatix
At least five people have died in a huge blaze at a crowded fairground in south-eastern Mexico, local officials say.
They say the blaze in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco state, erupted during a concert in the early hours on Thursday.
Mexico's El País said that, according to official information, as many as 135,000 people were attending the concert that started on Wednesday night. Footage has emerged on social media showing screaming crowds fleeing the grounds in panic.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
In a post on X later on Thursday, Tabasco Governor Javier May said that "the flames have already been brought under control by emergency services".
He expressed condolences to the victims' families and offered them full support from the state authorities.
May said he was "grateful to the public who helped evacuate the area".
The governor also announced an economic recovery programme for businesses affected by the fire.
Latest Stories
-
Africans as foreigners in Africa: A Contradiction of Pan-Africanism and African unity
4 minutes
-
Instagram privacy tech is turned off today- what does this mean for your DMs?
7 minutes
-
Five killed in huge fire at packed Mexico fairground
17 minutes
-
Anti-war protests rock Japan as PM pushes for stronger defence
26 minutes
-
Trump says US-Iran ceasefire still in place after exchange of fire in Strait of Hormuz
37 minutes
-
Trump’s ‘irresponsible war’ to blame for economic slowdown, German minister says
46 minutes
-
Shell latest oil giant to see profits surge due to Iran war impact
55 minutes
-
Trump gives EU ultimatum deadline to approve trade deal with US
1 hour
-
Oil prices rise after US and Iran exchange fire in Hormuz strait
1 hour
-
Shakira unveils official World Cup 2026 song
4 hours
-
Police declare Prince Krah wanted over Tema couple’s murder, GH¢100K bounty announced
5 hours
-
Gov’t’s quick action prevented more pressure on BoG when NDC took over – Terkper
5 hours
-
World Athletics rejects IOC proposal to lift Belarus ban
5 hours
-
English clubs reach all three European finals for first time
6 hours
-
Ghana’s building industry gets a game-changing TV show
6 hours