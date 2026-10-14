FNB Ghana confirms sponsorship of the 5th Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament

First National Bank Ghana (FNB Ghana) has confirmed its sponsorship of the 5th Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, 21 November 2026, at Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

The sponsorship marks the bank’s second consecutive year of support for the tournament, which brings together leaders from business, government and the diplomatic community to strengthen relationships and explore opportunities for investment and national development.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Madam Sylvia Inkoom, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank Ghana, said: “At First National Bank Ghana, we believe that sustainable economic growth is driven not only by strong institutions but also by meaningful relationships and strategic partnerships. The Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament provides a unique platform that brings together business decision-makers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and diplomatic partners whose collective influence helps shape the future of our economy.”

She said the bank’s continued support reflects its commitment to strengthening dialogue, business networks and collaboration through the tournament.

“We are proud to stand alongside stakeholders who are working to position Ghana as a competitive and attractive destination for business, innovation, and regional integration,” Ms Inkoom added.

Francis Andoh, lead manager of the tournament’s organising team, said President John Dramani Mahama has been confirmed as Guest of Honour. The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, will also attend, alongside business executives, policymakers, investors, diplomats and golfers from Ghana and abroad.

“We are excited to have FNB Ghana support us once again,” Mr Andoh said.

Mr Andoh said this year’s tournament is expected to combine competitive golf with opportunities for networking and engagement across sectors and borders. President Mahama is expected to extend invitations to diplomatic allies across Africa, while senior executives from the FirstRand Group and other international guests are also expected to participate.

The Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament provides a platform for sporting competition and engagement among business and public sector leaders, supporting relationships that can lead to collaboration, investment and growth.

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