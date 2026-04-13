Free Primary Healthcare to be launched on Wednesday — Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the government will officially launch its free primary healthcare policy on Wednesday as part of a phased nationwide rollout aimed at improving access and strengthening service delivery.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, Mr Akandoh said the phased implementation approach is intended to ensure quality, allow for adjustments and guarantee the sustainability of the programme.

“This phased approach will allow us to learn, adjust and ensure that quality and sustainability are maintained,” he said. “We are ready for implementation.”

The Minister disclosed that the policy will be launched by President John Dramani Mahama following extensive preparatory work across the country.

He said service delivery points have been mapped and referral systems clearly defined to support the smooth implementation of the initiative.

According to him, the government has taken concrete steps to ensure the policy moves beyond announcement to effective delivery.

Massive equipment deployment

Mr Akandoh revealed that 24,534 pieces of essential medical equipment have been procured and are ready for nationwide distribution.

He explained that the equipment will strengthen health facilities and prepare health workers for the rollout.

“We cannot just announce policies without preparing. We need to retool our health facilities to properly equip them,” he stated.

The equipment includes incubators for neonatal care, glucometers for diabetes screening, hospital beds and ultrasound machines to improve maternal and diagnostic services.

He indicated that over the next two months, the rollout will be implemented across 150 districts selected for the first phase.

Public education and sensitisation will also be intensified through town hall meetings and community engagements.

In addition, trained volunteers will support community health workers, while more than 350 container-based service points will be deployed in busy public spaces such as markets and lorry stations.

Mr Akandoh said the initiative represents a shift towards preventive and community-based healthcare delivery.

He added that health workers will increasingly operate beyond health facilities, reaching people in homes, schools, churches and workplaces to promote early detection and healthier lifestyles.

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