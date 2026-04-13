Free Primary healthcare to cover basic services at no cost – Health Minister

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The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has clarified that the government’s proposed free primary healthcare policy will provide preventive, promotive and basic curative services at no cost to Ghanaians.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held in Accra on Monday, Mr Akandoh said beneficiaries will only be required to present a valid identification card to access services under the package.
“It’s important to emphasise that there will be no cost for preventive, promotive, as well as curative services within the free primary healthcare package,” he stated.
NHIS still critical
Despite the free package, the Minister stressed that the National Health Insurance Scheme remains essential, particularly for higher levels of care.
He explained that the free primary healthcare policy has defined limits and will mainly cover services at Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, health centres and polyclinics.
According to him, once a patient is referred beyond these levels to district, regional or teaching hospitals, the National Health Insurance Scheme becomes necessary.
“When you are referred to a district hospital, regional hospital or teaching hospital, it is your National Health Insurance that will save you,” he said.
Mr Akandoh, therefore, urged uninsured Ghanaians to enrol on the scheme to ensure continued access to more advanced healthcare services.
“This will enable them to access care at district, regional and tertiary hospitals, as well as more advanced primary care services not included in the package,” he added.
Shift in healthcare delivery
The Minister described the policy as a major shift in Ghana’s healthcare system, which he said has traditionally focused more on treatment rather than prevention.
“Our system has been overly reliant on curative care,” he noted, explaining that the new approach will prioritise preventive and promotive healthcare alongside treatment.
He added that the policy is designed to improve early detection and reduce the burden of disease by encouraging Ghanaians to seek care before conditions worsen.
Mr Akandoh indicated that the policy clearly defines the scope of services covered under the free primary healthcare package, ensuring that citizens understand what is included and when additional support through the NHIS is required.
He said further details will be provided as the government continues stakeholder engagements on the rollout of the policy.
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