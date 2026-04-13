Free Primary Healthcare won’t cover referrals to higher facilities — Health Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has clarified that Ghana’s upcoming free primary healthcare programme will not replace the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), warning that patients referred to higher-level hospitals will still require valid insurance coverage.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on April 13, Mr Akandoh stressed that while the new policy will make basic healthcare services free, it has clear limits.
“When you are sick, and you go to the primary healthcare facility, and you are referred to a regional hospital, you cannot go and say, 'Because there’s free primary healthcare, they should take care of you free of charge. It will not happen,” he stated.
His clarification comes ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Free Primary Healthcare programme on April 15, 2026 — a major government initiative aimed at expanding access to basic medical services, particularly for underserved populations.
According to the Minister, the programme will cover essential curative services such as treatment for malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory infections and minor procedures, as well as preventive and promotive care delivered through community outreach.
However, he emphasised that more advanced care beyond the primary level will remain under the NHIS.
“The national health insurance will go beyond the free primary healthcare package,” he explained, urging Ghanaians to remain enrolled in the scheme to enjoy comprehensive health protection.
Mr Akandoh cautioned against misconceptions about the programme, noting that the government is not promising completely free healthcare across all levels.
“Nobody is ready to give any false hope… it is about time we get to know these boundaries clearly,” he added.
The Minister also highlighted progress in NHIS enrolment, revealing that coverage has increased from about 57 per cent to 66 per cent within a year — a development he said reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the broader health system.
The Free Primary Healthcare programme is expected to bridge gaps for the roughly 35 per cent of Ghanaians not currently covered by the NHIS, while shifting focus towards prevention and early detection of diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.
Under the initiative, patients will be able to access services at CHPS compounds, health centres, polyclinics and selected facilities under the Christian Health Association of Ghana. Some accredited pharmacies and licensed chemical sellers will also provide diagnostic services at no cost to patients.
To access services, individuals will be required to present valid identification, including the Ghana Card, NHIS card or voter ID.
The government has allocated GH₵1.5 billion in the 2026 budget to support the rollout, beginning with about 130 to 150 underserved districts before expanding nationwide by 2028.
Mr Akandoh noted that the initiative forms part of a broader effort involving key institutions such as the Ghana Health Service and other agencies under the Ministry of Health.
“We are not leaving any sector behind… everybody must move,” he said, underscoring the coordinated effort to improve healthcare delivery nationwide.
Despite the introduction of free primary healthcare, the Minister maintained that the NHIS remains central to Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly for referrals and specialised treatment, as the country works towards achieving universal health coverage.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana needs GH₵1.2bn annually to deliver free primary healthcare – Mintah Akandoh
15 minutes
-
UTAG demands removal of GTEC leadership, issue 14-day deadline
44 minutes
-
Police take steps to prevent future highway attacks after fatal robbery attack
46 minutes
-
Free Primary Healthcare won’t cover referrals to higher facilities — Health Minister
1 hour
-
Free primary healthcare to prevent emergencies and reduce ‘No Bed Syndrome’- Health Minister
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare to be launched on Wednesday — Health Minister
1 hour
-
No charges for free primary healthcare, only valid ID required – Akandoh
1 hour
-
Only 2% of public health facilities fully equipped among 60% surveyed — Akandoh reveals
1 hour
-
Delay in Petroleum Hub project affecting youth expectations – Paramount Chief warns
1 hour
-
Nigeria Air Force orders investigation after dozens killed in airstrike
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare a “national reset”—Health Minister urges early care
1 hour
-
Improved sanitation, security making Kasoa business-friendly – MP
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare to be rolled out in phases, with 150 districts in phase one – Health Minister
2 hours
-
Free Primary healthcare to cover basic services at no cost – Health Minister
2 hours
-
Four foreigners, three Ghanaians arrested in illegal mining raid along Boin River
2 hours