From ‘no bed’ to ultra-modern: Wenchi Methodist Hospital gets major orthopaedic boost

A major healthcare milestone has been achieved in the Bono Region, bringing relief to hundreds of orthopaedic patients who previously faced the dreaded "no bed" syndrome at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, has officially commissioned an ultramodern orthopaedic centre at the facility, promising specialised care, expanded capacity, and restored dignity for patients in need of bone and trauma care.

From 50 to 130 Beds: A Transformative Expansion

For years, the hospital's orthopaedic unit operated under severe strain, with just 50 beds struggling to accommodate up to 100 surgical cases monthly. That story has now changed.

The €630,000 project—funded one-third by the Methodist Church Ghana and two-thirds by the German government—has added 80 new beds, increasing total capacity to 130. Among these are five private wards introduced to meet growing patient demand for premium care.

According to Dr. Alexander Kwaku Kyei, CEO of Wenchi Methodist Hospital, the expansion is far more than additional beds.

"The project covers infrastructure, equipment, and staff training. We now have 13 wards separated into male, female, and paediatric units," he explained during the commissioning ceremony.

The centre also includes essential facilities such as a pharmacy, accounts office, reception area for patients' relatives, staff rooms, washrooms, changing rooms, and a dedicated orthopaedic store.

A Lifesaver for the Community

For frontline medics, the expansion is nothing short of a lifesaver. The head of the hospital's orthopaedic unit, Dr. Ballu Sibiri, expressed confidence that the new facility will end the painful practice of turning patients away.

"We sometimes record up to 100 surgical cases monthly. With this additional capacity, we are confident that no patient will be turned away due to lack of beds," Dr. Sibiri said.

"Healing as Ministry": Presiding Bishop's Charge

At the commissioning ceremony, Most Rev. Prof. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu offered a sobering reminder that infrastructure alone is not enough. He urged healthcare workers to view their roles as a form of ministry.

"Every staff member, doctors, nurses, and cleaners, contributes to the healing process," the presiding bishop stated.

He also emphasised that although the facility is owned by the Methodist Church, it serves people of all backgrounds, including members of other religious faiths. He therefore called on the government and other stakeholders to support the centre's maintenance and long-term sustainability.

A Community Lifeline

The event drew notable dignitaries, including the Municipal Chief Executive for Wenchi, Gloria Opoku Gyamfi; the Queen Mother of Wenchi, Nana Pokua Afoa Dankoto II; and the Deputy Executive Director of CHAG, Dr. James Duah.

Dr. Alexander Kwaku Kyei also commended the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and the Ministry of Health for their roles, particularly in securing government commitment to posting essential staff to the facility.

From a persistent bed crisis to an ultramodern centre of excellence, the Wenchi Methodist Hospital orthopaedic unit now stands ready to serve the injured and ailing across the Bono Region and beyond.

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