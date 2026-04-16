Fuel price cuts show Mahama gov’t is people-centred – Richmond Rockson

Communications Spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, Richmond Rockson

The Communications Spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, Richmond Rockson, has described the government’s decision to reduce fuel prices as clear evidence of its commitment to prioritising the welfare of Ghanaians.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Wednesday, April 15, Mr Rockson said the intervention by the administration of John Dramani Mahama demonstrates a people-centred approach to governance, particularly in the face of global economic pressures.

“This shows clearly that the Mahama government is people-centred and responsive to the needs of Ghanaians,” he stated.

His comments follow the government’s announcement of temporary relief measures to cushion consumers against rising fuel prices driven by volatility on the international petroleum market.

Under the policy, the state will absorb GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol, effective April 16, 2026.

According to Mr Rockson, the intervention is timely and necessary to ease the burden on households, transport operators, and businesses already grappling with rising costs.

“When global shocks threaten livelihoods, a responsible government must step in to protect its people, and that is exactly what this administration has done,” he said.

Government has indicated that the measure, approved by the Cabinet, will remain in place for one month while authorities monitor global oil price trends and assess the need for further action.

Officials say the move is part of broader efforts to maintain price stability and support economic recovery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.