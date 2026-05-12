GCB Bank donates GH¢5 million to Black Stars ahead of World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
GCB Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, through a symbolic GH¢5 million donation aimed at strengthening preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
The announcement was made during a brief ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, highlighting the institution’s continued support for national sports development and the unifying role of football.
Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, emphasised football’s unique ability to inspire and unite Ghanaians, describing the World Cup as the world’s biggest sporting event and stressing the need for strong support for national teams.
GCB Bank’s Independent Non-Executive Director and Board Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi, described the donation as a strategic investment in national pride, youth development, and Ghana’s global image.
He explained that the bank’s support is rooted in the belief that sports contribute to national growth, discipline, patriotism, and economic transformation. He also noted that global tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup provide Ghana with valuable international exposure that can promote tourism and attract investment.
Professor Alabi further described the Black Stars as more than a football team, saying they represent the resilience and fighting spirit of the Ghanaian people.
He also reflected on his long involvement in Ghana football administration, including negotiations with national team players and his experience working with the squad during major international assignments.
He urged other corporate organisations to support the Black Stars, stressing that the World Cup is a national asset that requires collective backing.
Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, commended GCB Bank for its commitment to sports development, describing the GH¢5 million donation as one of the largest contributions from a financial institution to Ghanaian sports in recent times.
He said the support would significantly enhance preparations, training, logistics, and the overall welfare of the Black Stars ahead of upcoming competitions.
Mr Adams also praised the bank’s broader contributions to sports development, including training programmes for administrators of the Ghana Sports Fund, which he said have strengthened its operational capacity.
He added that the donation would also support efforts to expand access to World Cup coverage for households across the country, particularly in underserved communities.
The Sports Minister further commended Professor Alabi for his public service and contributions to sports administration, noting his roles in various regional and national institutions.
He encouraged Ghanaians and businesses to consider GCB Bank as a reliable and customer-focused financial institution.
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