GCB Bank’s GH¢5m Black Stars donation a strategic investment in national development – Board chair

Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi, has described the bank’s GH¢5 million donation to the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars, as a strategic investment in national pride, youth development and Ghana’s global image.

Speaking at the GCB Bank donation ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, Professor Alabi said the contribution reflects the bank’s long-standing commitment to national development beyond the financial sector.

He noted that, as Ghana’s indigenous bank with a strong national footprint, GCB Bank has consistently invested in the aspirations and talents of Ghanaians, including sports development.

According to him, football remains the country’s strongest unifying force, bringing together people from different political, ethnic, religious and social backgrounds under a shared national identity.

Professor Alabi explained that the bank’s support for the Black Stars is rooted in the belief that sports contribute significantly to national growth, discipline, patriotism and economic transformation.

He stressed that international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup provide Ghana with valuable global exposure that can help stimulate tourism and attract investment, adding that visitors to the country often represent potential investors.

He further described the Black Stars as more than a football team, saying they symbolise the hope, resilience and fighting spirit of the Ghanaian people.

Professor Alabi added that, unlike traditional conflicts, modern national pride is now demonstrated on the football field, where performance reflects the character and determination of a nation.

He expressed confidence that the donation would support the team’s preparations, player welfare, logistics and overall performance ahead of future international competitions.

During his remarks, Professor Alabi also reflected on his long involvement in Ghana football administration, including his roles with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He recalled earlier challenges in Ghana football, including calls for reforms following the Black Stars’ performance at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, which led to administrative changes within the sport.

Professor Alabi also recounted his involvement in negotiations with Black Stars players over match bonuses ahead of key international fixtures, noting the pressures associated with football administration.

He praised Ghana’s tradition of producing talented footballers, particularly creative midfielders and playmakers, who have earned international recognition.

He commended the government, the fundraising committee, the Ghana Football Association and all stakeholders supporting the Black Stars, while urging increased corporate and individual support for the national team.

Professor Alabi reaffirmed GCB Bank’s commitment to initiatives that promote national pride and youth empowerment, expressing optimism about the Black Stars’ prospects on the global stage.

He called for national unity behind the team in pursuit of success.

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