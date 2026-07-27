National

GH¢10 tomato price casts doubt on 5% inflation claim – Gideon Boako

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 12:38pm
Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has questioned the credibility of Ghana's reported inflation rate, arguing that rising food prices being experienced by consumers do not reflect the official figures.

The Tano North Member of Parliament said the cost of essential food items, particularly tomatoes, suggests that many Ghanaians continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures despite government assertions that inflation has declined to around five per cent.

Dr Boako argued that the disconnect between official economic indicators and everyday market prices raises legitimate concerns about the true state of the economy and the lived experiences of ordinary citizens.

He further stated that current economic conditions are exposing what he described as inconsistencies in the government's narrative on the country's economic performance.

Speaking during a discussion on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Peace FM, Dr Boako pointed to the price of tomatoes in Accra as an example.

“A piece of tomato sells at GH¢10 in most outlets in Accra, yet we are told inflation is around five per cent. What you make of that is as good as what I am thinking. The settings are exposing a lot about the government,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group