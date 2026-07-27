GH¢10 tomato price casts doubt on 5% inflation claim – Gideon Boako

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has questioned the credibility of Ghana's reported inflation rate, arguing that rising food prices being experienced by consumers do not reflect the official figures.

The Tano North Member of Parliament said the cost of essential food items, particularly tomatoes, suggests that many Ghanaians continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures despite government assertions that inflation has declined to around five per cent.

Dr Boako argued that the disconnect between official economic indicators and everyday market prices raises legitimate concerns about the true state of the economy and the lived experiences of ordinary citizens.

He further stated that current economic conditions are exposing what he described as inconsistencies in the government's narrative on the country's economic performance.

Speaking during a discussion on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Peace FM, Dr Boako pointed to the price of tomatoes in Accra as an example.

“A piece of tomato sells at GH¢10 in most outlets in Accra, yet we are told inflation is around five per cent. What you make of that is as good as what I am thinking. The settings are exposing a lot about the government,” he said.

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