GH¢15 sachet water price per bag is a ceiling, not fixed – Producers clarify

Sachet water producers have clarified that the recently announced GH¢15 price for a bag of sachet water is a maximum retail limit and not a uniform selling price across the market.

According to Kwame Agyapong-Ntra, the price cap is intended to serve as a guideline in response to rising production costs driven by global economic pressures.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he explained that escalating crude oil prices—largely linked to tensions in the Middle East—have significantly increased the cost of polymers used in sachet water production.

He further noted that suppliers have declared force majeure, resulting in higher input costs and forcing producers to review their pricing structures.

“The Middle East conflict has had repercussions on fuel prices. The material we use is derived from petroleum, so when oil prices rise, the cost of production also increases. This informed the decision to adjust prices. The maximum price will be ¢15.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that sachet water will be sold at 15 cedis across the board. Even with rising costs, prices are not expected to exceed that ceiling.

“We cannot predict when the conflict will end, and even if it does, it will take time for prices to stabilise. A force majeure has been declared by suppliers, leading to increased costs, and we have had to respond accordingly,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong-Ntra emphasised that retailers are not obligated to sell at GH¢15 unless market conditions make it necessary, stressing that prices may vary depending on operational costs and supply conditions.

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