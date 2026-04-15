Ghana Armwrestling Federation invites 40 athletes for pre-tournament camping

Audio By Carbonatix
The Technical Committee of the Ghana Armed Wrestling Federation has invited 40 players for the National Residential Training Camp in preparation for the 15th Africa Armwrestling Championship.
The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in Accra from April 29 to May 3, 2026.
A statement from the federation said the camping was necessary to ‘hone technical skills, improve physical conditioning, and build the team chemistry necessary to defend the flag of Ghana on the continental stage.’
Below is the full list of the 40 athletes invited for camp:
1. Blessing GYASI
2. Perpetual ADDUMUAA
3. Prince LARTEY
4. Manfred ANABILA
5. Yesutor BEKE
6. Prince SALIFU7. Stephen SARPONG
8. Eyram EKPE
9. Rolland ARYEEQUAYE
10. Emmanuel ALORGBE
11. Prosper ASUMANG
12. Elliot KWAO
13. Micheal SARPONG
14. Eastwood WEALTH
15. Elizabeth NETTEY
16. Bernard KUMODZI
17. Rolland ARHIN
18. Joseph TABEL
19. Rolland ARHIN
20. Mohammed MASAWUDU
21. Daniel OTOO
22. Mariam YUSUF
23. Jennifer ESHUN
24. Mabel ELEBLU
25. Blessing AMEGATSE
26. Bertha ALI
27. Berikisu MOHAMMED
28. Anthony GEZE
29. Samuel GOMASI
30. Abdul SOMED
31. Abdul Mujeeb SUMAILA
32. Linda AKANJAK
33. Hidira ABDUL GAFARU
34. Salomey SUGRI
35. Humaima ADAM
36. Abdul Rahim SALIFU
37. Ibrahim SULEIMANA
38. Nicholas ENOCH
39. Jessica YEBOAH
40. Uzumaa PHILIP
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