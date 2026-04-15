Ghana Armwrestling Federation invites 40 athletes for pre-tournament camping

The Technical Committee of the Ghana Armed Wrestling Federation has invited 40 players for the National Residential Training Camp in preparation for the 15th Africa Armwrestling Championship.

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in Accra from April 29 to May 3, 2026.

A statement from the federation said the camping was necessary to ‘hone technical skills, improve physical conditioning, and build the team chemistry necessary to defend the flag of Ghana on the continental stage.’

Below is the full list of the 40 athletes invited for camp:

1. Blessing GYASI

2. Perpetual ADDUMUAA

3. Prince LARTEY

4. Manfred ANABILA

5. Yesutor BEKE

6. Prince SALIFU7. Stephen SARPONG

8. Eyram EKPE

9. Rolland ARYEEQUAYE

10. Emmanuel ALORGBE

11. Prosper ASUMANG

12. Elliot KWAO

13. Micheal SARPONG

14. Eastwood WEALTH

15. Elizabeth NETTEY

16. Bernard KUMODZI

17. Rolland ARHIN

18. Joseph TABEL

19. Rolland ARHIN

20. Mohammed MASAWUDU

21. Daniel OTOO

22. Mariam YUSUF

23. Jennifer ESHUN

24. Mabel ELEBLU

25. Blessing AMEGATSE

26. Bertha ALI

27. Berikisu MOHAMMED

28. Anthony GEZE

29. Samuel GOMASI

30. Abdul SOMED

31. Abdul Mujeeb SUMAILA

32. Linda AKANJAK

33. Hidira ABDUL GAFARU

34. Salomey SUGRI

35. Humaima ADAM

36. Abdul Rahim SALIFU

37. Ibrahim SULEIMANA

38. Nicholas ENOCH

39. Jessica YEBOAH

40. Uzumaa PHILIP

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.