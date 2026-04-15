Other Sports

Ghana Armwrestling Federation invites 40 athletes for pre-tournament camping

Source: JoySports  
  15 April 2026 2:47pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Technical Committee of the Ghana Armed Wrestling Federation has invited 40 players for the National Residential Training Camp in preparation for the 15th Africa Armwrestling Championship.

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in Accra from April 29 to May 3, 2026.

A statement from the federation said the camping was necessary to ‘hone technical skills, improve physical conditioning, and build the team chemistry necessary to defend the flag of Ghana on the continental stage.’

Below is the full list of the 40 athletes invited for camp:

1. Blessing GYASI

2. Perpetual ADDUMUAA

3. Prince LARTEY

4. Manfred ANABILA

5. Yesutor BEKE

6. Prince SALIFU7. Stephen SARPONG

8. Eyram EKPE

9. Rolland ARYEEQUAYE

10. Emmanuel ALORGBE

11. Prosper ASUMANG

12. Elliot KWAO

13. Micheal SARPONG

14. Eastwood WEALTH

15. Elizabeth NETTEY

16. Bernard KUMODZI

17. Rolland ARHIN

18. Joseph TABEL

19. Rolland ARHIN

20. Mohammed MASAWUDU

21. Daniel OTOO

22. Mariam YUSUF

23. Jennifer ESHUN

24. Mabel ELEBLU

25. Blessing AMEGATSE

26. Bertha ALI

27. Berikisu MOHAMMED

28. Anthony GEZE

29. Samuel GOMASI

30. Abdul SOMED

31. Abdul Mujeeb SUMAILA

32. Linda AKANJAK

33. Hidira ABDUL GAFARU

34. Salomey SUGRI

35. Humaima ADAM

36. Abdul Rahim SALIFU

37. Ibrahim SULEIMANA

38. Nicholas ENOCH

39. Jessica YEBOAH

40. Uzumaa PHILIP

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group