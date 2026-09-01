Ghana between resources and rival powers: The politics of strategic choice

In Moscow on 17 August 2026, the document ready for signature was modest: a visa waiver for holders of Ghanaian and Russian diplomatic and service passports. The agenda was much larger. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, discussed trade, investment, energy, agriculture, security, defence and mineral exploration. Lavrov added nuclear energy, geological surveys, fertiliser and information technology to Russia’s list of possible areas for cooperation.

The ceremony raises a larger question. Why speak with Moscow about nuclear energy when Ghana already hosts a United States-backed civil nuclear training centre? Why explore Russian security cooperation months after Ghana signed a security and defence partnership with the European Union? Why seek Russian investment when Chinese firms are tied to Ghanaian infrastructure and to a proposed change in control of Ewoyaa, and the United Kingdom offers preferential trade access?

The evidence points less to a strategic switch than to diversification, with Ghana keeping several doors open and seeking different benefits through each. Yet diplomatic variety is not a result in itself. A country may collect meetings, memoranda and partners while its dependence merely changes address.

The value of choice

This is where “regime bargaining” helps. In plain language, it describes how a government and the state bodies around it tries to use an asset that outsiders value, plus competition among those outsiders, to obtain resources that serve domestic goals and strengthen the government’s claims to legitimacy. The sought concession may be finance, market access, technology, security help, local processing or policy room.

The idea goes beyond saying that states negotiate. It asks which external rivalry creates an opening, which Ghanaian asset improves the government’s hand, what concession is sought and which domestic institutions decide who gains. Non-alignment describes a diplomatic posture. Hedging spreads risk. Regime bargaining follows the attempted conversion from external interest to a negotiated benefit, then from that benefit to public value.

Ghana has more to offer than minerals. Tema is a gateway for transit trade to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Accra hosts the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. Constitutional continuity and United Nations peacekeeping add diplomatic credibility. Trade agreements give qualifying Ghanaian goods routes into European and British markets. These assets are connected to real conduct: an EU security accord, a British growth partnership, nuclear cooperation with the United States, infrastructure finance from China and the latest outreach to Russia.

Minerals remain the clearest geoeconomic test. The International Energy Agency projects global lithium demand to rise more than threefold by 2040 under stated policies. That interest gives Ghana an opening. It does not tell us whether Ghana can turn ore into income, industrial capability and fair returns for mining communities.

Ewoyaa is the live test

Ghana’s parliament ratified the Ewoyaa mining lease on 19 March 2026. The lease covers 42.63 square kilometres in the Central Region for an initial 15 years. Atlantic Lithium’s latest mineral resource estimate is 36.8 million tonnes grading 1.24 per cent lithium oxide. Its 2023 feasibility study projects 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life valued at US$6.6 billion, an initial development cost of US$185 million and more than 800 direct jobs.

Each of those project figures is a forecast. Ratification allows the project to seek financing and move toward a final investment decision. It is not construction, production, export revenue or a job already delivered. That distinction is the first discipline of sound bargaining.

The revised royalty is linked to the statutory price of spodumene and ranges from five to 12 per cent. The scale gives the mine relief when prices are low and Ghana a higher rate when prices rise. It is a sensible bargaining instrument only if the state can verify product grade, sale price and related-party transactions. A percentage on paper has little force when the tax authority cannot test the price used to calculate it.

The fiscal package also includes the 35 per cent mining income tax rate, a one per cent Growth and Sustainability Levy, a community fund receiving one per cent of annual revenue, and a free-carried state interest above the statutory 10 per cent minimum. Public accounts differ on that free-carried share. The Daily Graphic’s report on the parliamentary debate gave 12 per cent; Atlantic Lithium’s ratification notice said all other 2023 fiscal terms were unchanged, which points to 13 per cent. Publishing the executed lease would settle the difference. One percentage point is too much public equity to leave unclear.

State participation requires the same precision. The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) completed a US$5 million subscription for shares in Atlantic Lithium, the parent company. A separate US$27.9 million proposal for a six per cent project interest is still described by Elevra Lithium as non-binding and pending finalisation. It must not be reported as equity already acquired, much less as revenue received by the Treasury.

Local value is also a matter of enforcement. Ghana’s local-content rules require mining companies to use Ghanaian labour, skills, goods, services and finance in defined areas. Parliament’s account of the revised Ewoyaa terms says the company must, within six months of ratification, conduct a feasibility study for a jetty, barge and mini-port system near Saltpond. That is an obligation to study, not an obligation to build. The same caution applies to downstream lithium processing. A public feasibility study, a financing plan, deadlines and sanctions for missed milestones would turn aspiration into a negotiable commitment.

Ewoyaa’s foreign ownership chain sharpens the geopolitical point. In May, North American producer Elevra agreed to sell its project interests and offtake rights to China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt for about US$71 million, subject to Ghanaian regulatory approval. Huayou has separately proposed a roughly US$210 million purchase of Atlantic Lithium through a shareholder and court-approved scheme. As at the end of July, that wider purchase was targeted for December and remained conditional.

Those prices are corporate transaction values, not money paid to Ghana. Still, the proposed transfers show how the nationality of a strategic-mineral partner can change before a mine opens. Ghana’s leverage lies in regulatory consent, the tax treatment of the ownership change, the continuing force of the lease, local-content duties, and community protections. A new foreign owner must not reset public obligations to zero.

The people closest to the ore provide the hardest outcome test. After ratification, affected residents continued to ask for compensation. Civil society groups have warned about farmland, water, resettlement and the loss of livelihoods. The community fund cannot substitute for lawful compensation or environmental safeguards. Nor should projected jobs be counted without reporting how many go to residents, how long they last and what skills remain after the mine closes.

The Sinohydro warning

Ghana’s 2018 Sinohydro arrangement offers an earlier version of the same bargaining impulse. The headline was up to US$2 billion of infrastructure connected to future receipts from an integrated bauxite and aluminium industry. The structure was more exact than the common “roads for bauxite” label suggests. Sinohydro was to build projects under deferred payment contracts, with repayment intended to come from refined bauxite proceeds, and Ghana to cover payments if that stream fell short.

The agreement produced visible assets, including the Tamale Interchange, commissioned in 2022, and some road works. The full industrial chain behind the repayment plan did not arrive on schedule. The International Monetary Fund’s 2024 debt analysis included Sinohydro financing within public debt coverage, and AidData records a September 2024 Ghanaian disclosure that the arrangement had been reclassified as a loan after the bauxite processing plant failed to materialise.

The wider bauxite strategy also drew opposition over the prospect of mining in the Atewa forest, with concerns about water, biodiversity and community rights. The lesson is neither that engagement with China failed in every respect nor that resource-linked finance is always mistaken. It is that a valuable deposit can secure an offer, while contract structure, debt accounting, environmental choices and industrial delivery determine the national return.

From access to public value

The Moscow meeting fits this pattern. Ghana can discuss Russian nuclear and geological cooperation while retaining its nuclear training link with the United States. It can work with the EU on maritime security, sell into European and British markets, attract Chinese investment, and negotiate terms with each partner that fit Ghanaian priorities. This is issue-by-issue bargaining, closer to diversified non-alignment than a wholesale realignment.

There are risks on every route. Commodity prices can undo project economics. External finance can become public debt. Companies know more about costs and markets than many state negotiating teams. Raw exports can deepen dependence even when the buyer changes. Communities can carry environmental and livelihood losses while revenue is retained in Accra. Agreements can become opaque, and a new administration can inherit obligations it did not shape.

Ghana’s answer lies in the domestic conversion chain. Parliament must receive complete agreements and comparative fiscal analysis before ratification. The Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Authority, and Ghana Revenue Authority need staff and data to test production, prices, costs, rehabilitation, and related-party sales. MIIF must disclose what it has bought, at what price and with what dividend and dilution protections. Local-content reports should show Ghanaian ownership, payroll, procurement and training, rather than broad claims about participation.

The current Minerals and Mining Act remains the law while a replacement bill sent to Parliament in July 2026 is still a proposal. Policy announcements cannot do the work of enacted rules, capable regulators and enforceable contracts. Agreements begun under one administration and revised under another should face the same public test: what was promised, what was paid, what was built, who gained and what liability remains?

Moscow is evidence that Ghana is seeking options. Ewoyaa’s ratification is evidence that Ghana has negotiated terms. Sinohydro shows that a large headline can deliver infrastructure while still leaving a difficult financing record. None alone proves successful regime bargaining.

That verdict must come from outcomes: taxes collected, ownership verified, local firms paid, processing completed, communities compensated, water protected, infrastructure working and debt recorded honestly. Ghana’s agency will not be measured by the number of foreign capitals it can enter. It will be measured by how well Ghanaian institutions convert competing external interests into gains that citizens can see, audit and share.

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The writer can be reached via email at goodynorsah@gmail.com.

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