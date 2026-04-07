Ghana–China Forum explores zero-tariff trade opportunities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana–China Friendship Association (GHACIFA) has held a forum in Accra to discuss the China–Africa zero-tariff policy and its potential benefits for Ghana’s industrial and export sectors.
The forum, held under the theme “China–Africa Zero Tariff: Opportunity for Ghana,” brought together stakeholders from institutions including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Revenue Authority to explore collaborative opportunities.
Economist Dr Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong highlighted Ghana’s potential to leverage the China–Africa Economic Partnership, stressing the need to strengthen the country’s industrial sector and secure a favourable trade position with China.
He outlined several strategies to maximise the benefits of the policy, including the development of dedicated agro-industrial zones to reduce production costs, encouraging Chinese investment in manufacturing and technology transfer, and diversifying exports beyond traditional commodities such as gold and cocoa.
Dr Ashong also emphasised the importance of implementing robust trade policies to prevent the dumping of low-cost Chinese goods, particularly in sectors dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises, including clothing and textiles.
He noted that a well-managed exchange rate policy would be critical in boosting export competitiveness, reducing the cost of imported inputs for local manufacturers and minimising the effects of imported inflation on consumer prices.
According to him, the government’s proposed 24-hour economy policy could further enhance the benefits of the zero-tariff arrangement by increasing export capacity and reducing turnaround times.
The forum aimed to position Ghana as a viable manufacturing hub in West Africa for exports to China, while promoting sustained industrialisation and increased export activity.
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