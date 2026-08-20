Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire deepen maritime security cooperation through joint boundary inspection 

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are set to conduct another joint inspection of their common maritime boundary as part of efforts to deepen operational cooperation and strengthen security within their shared maritime space.

The inspection, which commenced in 2023 and has so far recorded six exercises, is also expected to serve as a confidence-building measure between the two countries and strengthen coordination in the management and security of their common maritime area.

Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Anthony Ntem, speaking ahead of the inspection scheduled to commence on August 22, 2026, said the exercise had gained significance following the 2017 ruling by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), which provided a definitive legal settlement of the maritime boundary between the two countries.

Major Gen. Ntem said the ruling had provided a solid foundation for renewed cooperation between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

He made the remarks at the Final Planning Conference for the Western Maritime Boundary Inspection, hosted by the ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone F.

He said beyond its technical and operational objectives, the inspection provided an opportunity for institutions from both countries to strengthen coordination, deepen mutual understanding, and enhance cooperation in managing their common maritime space.

He indicated that the conference was expected to address all outstanding operational, technical, logistical and security arrangements before the inspection and establish a common understanding of the respective responsibilities of participating institutions.

Director of the MMCC Zone F, Captain Daniel Gnamien Ehu, said Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire shared not only a geographical boundary but also common economic opportunities and maritime security challenges.

Captain Ehu identified illegal fishing, piracy, illicit trafficking and protection of the marine environment as some of the challenges confronting the two coastal countries.

He said the boundary inspection should therefore go beyond being an administrative exercise and serve as a practical demonstration of the two countries’ determination to translate their geographical proximity into a concrete operational alliance.

He commended the Ghanaian and Ivorian delegations for their cooperation and professionalism and expressed confidence that the discussions would be guided by the interests of both countries.

He also proposed that Côte d’Ivoire host the Final Planning Conference for the 2027 inspection in Abidjan, with a formal communication expected to be sent subsequently.

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