Ghana Gas CEO calls for more investment in gas infrastructure

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Judith Adjobah Blay, has called for increased investment in gas infrastructure across Africa to help unlock the continent’s natural gas potential and strengthen energy security.
According to her, Africa has sufficient gas resources, but inadequate infrastructure for processing, transportation, storage and distribution continues to limit the ability of countries to fully benefit from the resource.
Ms Blay made the call when she participated as a panellist at Africa Oil Week 2026, where discussions focused on the role of midstream gas infrastructure in connecting gas supply to markets, industries and power generation.
She stressed the need for stronger partnerships between African governments, national oil and gas companies, private investors and development institutions to mobilise the capital required to expand gas infrastructure.
“Africa has the gas resources. The next frontier is building the infrastructure that connects those resources to the people, industries and economies that need them.”
She said developing the midstream segment would be critical to closing the gap between gas supply and demand while improving the efficiency and resilience of Africa’s energy value chain.
For Ghana, Ms Blay said investment in gas infrastructure remains important to the country’s energy security and industrialisation agenda.
Her participation at the forum also offered Ghana an opportunity to highlight its experience in the midstream gas sector and advocate for greater regional cooperation in developing Africa’s gas infrastructure.
Ms Blay’s call comes amid growing efforts by African countries to attract investment into the gas sector, with infrastructure development identified as a key requirement for translating the continent’s gas resources into reliable energy and broader economic opportunities.
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