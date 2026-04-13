Ghana is a nation of talent – Carlos Queiroz

Newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed satisfaction with Ghana’s football heritage of producing top talents.

Queiroz was announced on Monday evening as Black Stars coach to lead Ghana to the World Cup.

In his first words after signing a four-month contract, the Portuguese said, “It is with a deep sense of gratitude, responsibility, and humility that I embrace this new chapter with Ghana. This is not just another job; it is a mission.”

He then spoke in glowing terms of Ghana’s talent factory.

“Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future.”

“Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation.”

His first assignment will be on June 2, 2026, when the Black Stars face Wales in Cardiff.

Ghana has been drawn in Group L, alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

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