Ghana National Research Fund must drive job creation and national solutions – Mahama

President John Mahama has emphasised that the newly launched Ghana National Research Fund must go beyond grant applications and academic inquiry to deliver practical solutions to national challenges.

According to him, the core objective of the fund is to support research that directly addresses issues affecting the country, particularly studies that have the potential to create jobs, improve living conditions, and drive innovation across key sectors of the economy.

"The objective is not only to produce more research. The objective is to produce research that solves problems, that informs policy, that creates jobs, that strengthens industries and improves the lives of Ghanaians, that is what the fund is about," he said while addressing the official launch of the fund in Accra on Tuesday, June 16.

He stressed that research outcomes should not remain theoretical, but must translate into tangible national impact and socio-economic transformation.

President Mahama also announced that an amount of GH¢100 million has been released to the fund to support its initial operations and to strengthen research initiatives nationwide.

The move, he indicated, forms part of a broader development agenda aimed at aligning knowledge production with Ghana’s growth and industrial ambitions.

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