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Ghana records 7.5% economic growth in January 2026, services sector leads expansion

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  8 April 2026 12:26pm
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Ghana’s economy grew by 7.5% in January 2026, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has reported, signalling continued momentum at the start of the year, albeit slightly lower than the 8.2% growth recorded in the same month of 2025.

According to the latest Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) data, the services sector remained the main driver, expanding by 9.6% and contributing 54.3% of overall economic growth.

The industrial sector followed with a 7.2% increase, accounting for 29.0%, while agriculture recorded the slowest growth at 4.5%, contributing 14.0%.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu noted that the strong performance in services underscores its dominant role in the economy, highlighting Ghana’s gradual shift towards a service-led growth model.

The figures, however, reveal an uneven growth pattern. Agriculture’s modest expansion raises questions about productivity in a sector vital for employment and food security, while industrial growth, though positive, indicates potential to increase value addition and output.

Experts suggest that sustaining economic momentum through 2026 will require a comprehensive strategy that balances industrial development, boosts agricultural productivity, and leverages the continued growth in services to strengthen overall economic resilience.

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