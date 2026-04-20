National

Ghana records $7.8bn remittances as BoG pushes diaspora funds into investment drive

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  20 April 2026 5:24am
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The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has revealed that the country received nearly $7.8 billion in remittance inflows by the end of 2025, underscoring the increasing role of diaspora contributions in the national economy.

He said the figure represents a significant rise from the about $4.6 billion recorded in 2024, reflecting a sustained upward trend largely driven by Ghanaians living abroad, with the United States remaining the largest source of inflows.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the “Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest” initiative in the United States on Sunday, April 19, Dr Asiama noted that remittances now account for around six per cent of Ghana’s gross domestic product and have overtaken foreign direct investment in importance.

He also pointed to recent improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic conditions, including easing inflation, greater exchange rate stability and an increase in gross international reserves, which he said are restoring confidence in the economy.

“Our macroeconomic framework has been recalibrated to ensure stability, predictability and investor confidence. Inflation dynamics have improved significantly, and the external sector remains resilient,” he said.

He added that the central bank aims to channel remittance inflows into formal foreign exchange systems to convert them into investable capital for national development.

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