Ghana records $7.8bn remittances as BoG pushes diaspora funds into investment drive

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has revealed that the country received nearly $7.8 billion in remittance inflows by the end of 2025, underscoring the increasing role of diaspora contributions in the national economy.
He said the figure represents a significant rise from the about $4.6 billion recorded in 2024, reflecting a sustained upward trend largely driven by Ghanaians living abroad, with the United States remaining the largest source of inflows.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the “Central Bank Bridge: Remit2Invest” initiative in the United States on Sunday, April 19, Dr Asiama noted that remittances now account for around six per cent of Ghana’s gross domestic product and have overtaken foreign direct investment in importance.
He also pointed to recent improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic conditions, including easing inflation, greater exchange rate stability and an increase in gross international reserves, which he said are restoring confidence in the economy.
“Our macroeconomic framework has been recalibrated to ensure stability, predictability and investor confidence. Inflation dynamics have improved significantly, and the external sector remains resilient,” he said.
He added that the central bank aims to channel remittance inflows into formal foreign exchange systems to convert them into investable capital for national development.
Latest Stories
-
Ketu North MP Edem Agbana secures additional Starlink devices to boost digital learning in schools
3 minutes
-
World Cup 2026: The return of the Leopards
40 minutes
-
President of Council of Zongo Chiefs admonishes Muslims to avoid unnecessary rivalries
58 minutes
-
Mahama assures Eastern Corridor communities of major road upgrade push
1 hour
-
NAIMOS arrests 6 Chinese nationals in armed galamsey operation on Nyaase River
1 hour
-
PRETAG raises alarm over delayed teacher arrears and staffing gaps in schools
1 hour
-
Damang Mine: Lands Minister urges E&P to deliver bold investment and community growth
1 hour
-
Atuabo Gas plant to undergo five-hour shutdown for critical system repairs
1 hour
-
FDA seizes over 5,000 packs of unapproved baby diapers in Tamale crackdown
1 hour
-
BoG unveils plan to turn remittances into Ghana’s next investment engine
1 hour
-
Ghana records $7.8bn remittances as BoG pushes diaspora funds into investment drive
1 hour
-
Veep urges Ghanaians in Spain to seize new immigration amnesty
1 hour
-
Thaddeus Sory questions OSP’s performance, cites weak prosecutorial outcomes
2 hours
-
Fire guts South Industrial Area warehouse in Accra; no casualties reported
2 hours
-
Trade Minister announces revival of ‘Made in Ghana Fair’ at Beverage Awards
2 hours