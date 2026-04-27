Football

Ghana secures hosting rights for 2027 U-20 boys AFCON – Kurt Okraku announces

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter   
  27 April 2026 1:10am
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President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has confirmed that Ghana will host the 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The announcement was made on Sunday, April 26, 2026, via a post on his official Facebook page.

Kurt Okraku on Facebook

Ghana will be hosting the tournament for the first time in nearly three decades, having last staged the competition, then known as the African Youth Championship in 1999. 

On that occasion, the Black Satellites reached the final but finished as runners-up to Nigeria.

Since then, Ghana has remained a strong force in the competition, most recently winning their fourth title in 2021. However, the country has not had the opportunity to host the tournament again until now.

The confirmation marks a significant milestone for Ghana football, as preparations are expected to begin towards staging a successful continental tournament in 2027.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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